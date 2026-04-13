Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - PROLIFT RENTALS LTD. today announced the expansion of its electric material-handling equipment offerings through its digital platform, Raelon. The update enhances access to a broader range of electric equipment, along with improved sourcing, comparison, and service coordination capabilities for businesses across warehouse and industrial sectors.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/291910_3fcdae5314ba8ae3_001full.jpg

The expansion introduces a wider selection of electric forklifts, electric pallet jacks, and stackers available through the platform, enabling users to explore equipment options based on operational requirements, availability, and specifications. The platform also supports streamlined equipment discovery and facilitates coordination for maintenance services and replacement components.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/291910_realon.jpg

As part of the update, businesses can now access enhanced comparison features, allowing them to evaluate multiple equipment models and configurations in a centralized environment. This improvement is intended to support more efficient decision-making for companies transitioning toward electric-powered equipment.

The expanded offering also includes improved visibility into service support, including access to batteries, charging systems, and replacement parts through regional networks. These additions are designed to help businesses better manage equipment uptime and maintenance planning.

A representative from PROLIFT RENTALS LTD. stated that the expansion of the Raelon platform is focused on simplifying how businesses access and manage electric equipment, particularly as operational requirements continue to evolve.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/291910_realon2.jpg

The company noted that the platform will continue to be updated with additional equipment categories and service capabilities to support changing industry needs.

About PROLIFT RENTALS LTD.

PROLIFT RENTALS LTD. is a Canada-based provider of material-handling equipment solutions serving warehouse and industrial operations. The company offers equipment access, maintenance support, and operational services tailored to evolving industry requirements, including digital access through its platform, Raelon.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291910

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA