Boehringer Ingelheim Limited: Boehringer Ingelheim introduces LENZELTA: A new vaccine advancing mastitis prevention in dairy cows

LENZELTA is a new vaccine significantly reducing the incidence and severity of clinical mastitis in vaccinated cows and heifers 1 . Administration is simple with two doses during the dry-off period.

is a new vaccine significantly reducing the incidence and severity of clinical mastitis in vaccinated cows and heifers . Administration is simple with two doses during the dry-off period. Mastitis continues to be one of the most pressing challenges for dairy farmers and livestock veterinarians worldwide, impacting the health of cows, while also posing an economic burden on dairy farms.

LENZELTA offers the earliest onset of immunity and longest lasting protection of bovine mastitis vaccines against the two key pathogens S. aureus and E. coli2.



With the launch of LENZELTA, Boehringer Ingelheim enhances its comprehensive mastitis portfolio, offering farmers and veterinarians effective solutions to keep their dairy cattle healthy and farms viable. The vaccine will be available in several countries in the European Union (EU) as of April 2026.

Mastitis is among the most widespread and economically significant diseases in dairy cattle. It affects udder health, reduces milk quality and quantity, leading to substantial production losses. For many dairy farms, mastitis-related costs represent one of the highest avoidable economic impacts in their herds3. As cows are particularly vulnerable around calving, preventive strategies during the dry-off period play a crucial role in maintaining herd health and well-being and ensuring a smooth transition into lactation.

A new preventive tool for veterinarians and farmers

LENZELTA targets two key mastitis pathogens, S. aureus and E. coli, supporting farmers and veterinarians in tackling infections proactively. By focusing on prevention at a critical stage of the lactation cycle, the vaccine helps create more stable conditions for milk production and animal well-being.

LENZELTA is administered in two doses during the dry-off period, making it easy to integrate into established herd-health routines. The timing supports an early onset of immunity and provides protection lasting up to six months, covering the period in which cows are most susceptible to mastitis4. The vaccine uses an oil-free adjuvant and is available in multiple vial sizes, offering veterinarians flexibility in day-to-day practice.

For veterinarians, LENZELTA offers a practical way to manage mastitis proactively. It supports a preventive approach and enables more sustainable care for dairy herds.

For farmers, LENZELTA can give them back a sense of control, confidence and peace of mind by reducing the prevalence and impact of mastitis infections. The vaccine supports healthier cows, can help strengthen herd productivity and contribute to more reliable milk production and farm operations.

"With LENZELTA, we are setting a new benchmark in mastitis prevention," says Dr. Gerald Behrens, Head of Ruminants at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Mastitis places a massive burden on dairy farms around the world. By offering a highly effective vaccine that is easy to integrate into existing routines, we give farmers and veterinarians a powerful new tool to manage one of the industry's most persistent challenges."

Starting in April, LENZELTA will be available in several countries across the EU.

References

1 Lenzelta, Suspension for injection | UPD

2 noahcompendium.co.uk/?id=-452828

3 Stanek P., Zólkiewski P., Janus E. A review on mastitis in dairy cows research: Current status and future perspectives. Agriculture. 2024; 14(8):1292.

https://doi.org/10.3390/agriculture14081292

4 Puerto M.A., Shepley E., Cue R.I., Warner D., Dubuc J., Vasseur E. The hidden cost of disease: Impact of the first incidence of mastitis on production and economic indicators of primiparous dairy cows. Journal of Dairy Science, Volume 104, Issue 7, 7932 - 7943

https://doi.org/10.3168/jds.2020-19584

Boehringer Ingelheim - Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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