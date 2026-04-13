Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOFTSWISS Wins Global Tech Award for CyberTech Innovation with Pipeguard

GZIRA, Malta, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, an iGaming software provider, has won a Global Tech Award 2026 in the Cyber Security Technology category. The accolade recognises Pipeguard, a custom-built security platform embedded directly into the software development process. The Global Tech Awards celebrate technology excellence across industries worldwide, making this a significant milestone for SOFTSWISS on the global tech stage.

SOFTSWISS developed Pipeguard to solve a common industry problem. As development speeds increase, standard security tools create too many low-value alerts. Engineers spend time chasing false alarms instead of fixing real risks. The solution automates the process, handling more than 2,000 scans daily across over 200 production repositories across multiple product lines. This enables the resolution of more than 90% of critical issues within agreed timeframes.

Pipeguard is an internal system designed to protect software before it goes live. It works directly inside the development process, identifying and blocking unsafe code, vulnerable software components, exposed credentials, and infrastructure and configuration issues before they reach production.

One of Pipeguard's core innovations is the Risk Context Score, a proprietary method that ranks findings based on actual business risk. This approach reduced irrelevant security alerts by 95%, allowing engineers to focus on genuine threats. New projects can typically be connected to the platform in a few hours.

The platform supports a technology ecosystem used by more than 1,400 iGaming brands across multiple regulated markets. It also helps SOFTSWISS meet compliance requirements and regulator audits across multiple regulated markets, including Brazil, South Africa, Estonia, and Mexico, among others.

Evgeny Zaretskov, Group Chief Security Officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: "In iGaming, where release speed is high and trust is critical, security controls have to work inside delivery, not next to it. Pipeguard helps stop exploitable weaknesses from reaching production across the SOFTSWISS product ecosystem. This award is a recognition of our contribution to global technology standards in cybersecurity."

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a global tech company, supplying award-winning software solutions for iGaming since 2009. Supported by a team of over 2,000 experts, SOFTSWISS serves more than 1,000 global brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953708/SOFTSWISS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866432/5909911/SOFTSWISS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softswiss-wins-global-tech-award-for-cybertech-innovation-with-pipeguard-302740280.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.