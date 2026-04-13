Infobip sets out why the shift to agentic AI represents the biggest opportunity in its history

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip today marks the 20th anniversary of its founding. With Infobip AgentOS now live and agentic AI moving from pilot to production globally, Infobip is entering its most significant chapter in its history.

Founded on 13 April 2006 by Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic in Vodnjan, Croatia, with a €25,000 loan, Infobip bootstrapped to a billion-dollar valuation before its first external funding round in 2020, growing from core SMS into an omnichannel communications platform spanning more than 15 natively integrated channels.

Infobip predicts agentic AI will define the next decade of customer communication with personal AI agents autonomously managing complex customer interactions, from booking travel to resolving billing issues, communicating directly with a brand's own AI systems by 2030. Gartner forecasts "that by 2028, AI agents will outnumber human sellers tenfold but less than 40% of sellers will report that AI agents have improved their productivity1". Research, conducted in collaboration with MIT, shows just 5% of GenAI pilots currently deliver measurable business value, with fragmented data and disconnected systems the leading barriers2. Infobip's AgentOS platform addresses this directly, unifying customer data across marketing, sales, and support into a single AI-native orchestration layer, enabling enterprises to deploy agentic AI at scale with human oversight built in.

As Infobip marks its 20th anniversary, the company remains focused on what it set out to do in 2006: use technology to bring people closer together. That focus has been shaped by two decades of continuous innovation and co-creating with customers and partners.

Izabel Jelenic, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Infobip, said: "When we registered the company, the commercial court initially rejected the name. We had to explain to the clerk why we chose 'info' and 'bip', arguing that bip captured the beep of the now nostalgic Nokia 3310 message sound that everyone recognised. Making the case for ideas before the world catches up is what we have always done, and it is exactly what we are doing now with agentic AI."

Infobip believes the businesses that will succeed in the agentic AI era are those that stay closest to the end customer. Infobip is also working to connect search intent directly to RCS for Business conversations, enabling real-time engagement from search results. By 2030, Infobip anticipates this kind of contextual, channel-native responsiveness will be the baseline expectation for every brand interaction.

Silvio Kutic, CEO and Co-Founder of Infobip, said: "Twenty years gives you perspective. We have watched communication evolve from SMS to omnichannel to conversational AI, and what is coming next is the most transformative shift yet. We've spent two decades building the global infrastructure and enterprise trust that the agentic AI era demands. We are entering our most ambitious chapter."

Find out more about Infobip's 20-year journey and what comes next: www.infobip.com/20-years-anniversary.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation.

1 Gartner, Gartner Predicts By 2028 AI Agents Will Outnumber Sellers by 10X-Yet Fewer Than 40% of Sellers Will Report AI Agents Improved Productivity,November 2025: https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-11-18-gartner-predicts-by-2028-ai-agents-will-outnumber-sellers-by-10x-yet-fewer-than-40-percent-of-sellers-will-report-ai-agents-improved-productivity. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

2 State of AI in Business 2025 Report, produced in collaboration with MIT's Project NANDA: https://mlq.ai/media/quarterly_decks/v0.1_State_of_AI_in_Business_2025_Report.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413448947/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com