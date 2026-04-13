First Mills named as inaugural customer, deploying the world's first mathematically verified agentic AI solution to strengthen food production and supply chain operations across Saudi Arabia

Emerging from stealth, Kodamai launches the world's first enterprise AI agent platform built on mathematical first principles using Category Theory, Type Theory, and Neuro-Symbolic AI to give every agent a formally verified interface contract. Where other agentic platforms produce results that are plausible, Kodamai produces agents that are provably correct: every action is mathematically verified before execution, while every decision is fully auditable after the fact.

The company simultaneously announced First Mills (Tadawul: 2283) Saudi Arabia's market-leading flour milling company and a cornerstone of the Kingdom's food security ecosystem as its first enterprise customer. First Mills is deploying Kodamai's Kelvingrove platform across its four production facilities. This deployment is the first use of mathematically verified AI agent infrastructure at this scale in Saudi Arabia and aligns directly with Vision 2030's ambition to build a resilient, technology-driven economy.

"AI is moving from experimentation to enterprise deployment, and that shift demands a new standard of trust," said Maha Achour, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kodamai. "We built Kodamai to give enterprises the ability to deploy AI agents they can govern systems that are not only intelligent but provably correct, explainable, and auditable by design."

Thousands of operational decisions must be made daily across supply chain coordination, quality control, and demand forecasting, many of which traditionally rely on manual processes. Kodamai's platform introduces a new operational model for First Mills, deploying scalable and coordinated fleets of AI agents across its business to:

Optimize supply chain operations by managing procurement signals, supplier coordination, and inventory levels in real time.

Monitor production and quality outputs against precise specifications, triggering adaptive and verified responses.

Reduce operational burden by automating repetitive decision cycles, allowing teams to focus on growth and expansion initiatives.

Ensure full governance and auditability, with every agent action traceable and compliant with regulatory requirements.

"From a strategic and financial perspective, our partnership with Kodamai represents a transformative investment in the long-term resilience and efficiency of First Mills," said Alaa Shousha, Chief Financial Officer, First Mills. "By integrating the world's first mathematically verified agentic AI, we are not merely adopting new technology; we are establishing a sophisticated governance framework that ensures every operational decision is provably correct and fully auditable. This level of precision is critical for optimizing our supply chain and production cycles, directly contributing to our bottom line while reinforcing our role as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's food security. We are proud to lead this digital frontier, demonstrating how rigorous innovation can drive sustainable growth and set a global benchmark for the future of industrial operations."

Kodamai's Kelvingrove platform provides the formal governance layer digital workers require. Three interlocking mathematical disciplines make it the only platform that can prove, not merely assert, agent correctness:

Category Theory: The mathematics of composition, providing a denotational model of AI agents that is independent of any specific implementation. Every agent, workflow, and system relationship is formally structured.

Type Theory: Provides every agent a formally typed interface contract, ensuring that errors cannot silently propagate through the agent network enabling machine-checkable correctness at every boundary.

Neuro-Symbolic AI: LLMs are integrated into a formally governed neurosymbolic process, not used as unchecked components. The LLM outputs are validated against typed interfaces before they propagate.

The result is an Agentic Operating System that delivers orders of magnitude greater agent scalability than competing frameworks, formal governance built into the architecture, and regulatory-grade explainability the 'glass box' that regulated industries require. Kodamai's Kelvingrove is compatible with any LLM and any enterprise platform.

This capability is particularly critical in industries where errors carry significant financial, operational, or safety consequences, including manufacturing and supply chain, financial services, healthcare, energy, and logistics. By combining mathematical rigor with enterprise-grade scalability, Kodamai enables organizations to move beyond experimental AI deployments and into fully operational, trusted autonomous systems.

To learn more about Kodamai's enterprise AI agent platform built on mathematical first principles, please visit https://www.kodamai.com.

About Kodamai

Kodamai is the world's most trusted partner for explainable enterprise AI agent deployment. Kodamai's Kelvingrove platform provides enterprises with a mathematically rigorous foundation built on Neuro-Symbolic AI, Type Theory, and Category Theory making it possible to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and scale fleets of intelligent agents across an entire operation, delivering an AI ecosystem that is verifiable, adaptable, and built to scale. Founded by three world-class mathematicians and scientists, Kodamai's technology is genuinely inimitable: the product of decades of foundational research applied to the defining infrastructure challenge of the agentic era. Kodamai is headquartered in Glasgow, UK, with a distributed team of globally renowned mathematicians and seasoned technology leaders across the U.S., UK, and Middle East. For more information, please visit www.kodamai.com.

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