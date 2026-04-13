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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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FIBO 2026: AI Drives the Longevity & Health Boom

COLOGNE, Germany, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBO 2026, the world's leading trade show for fitness, wellness, and health, marks a strategic shift in the industry toward data-driven health and longevity models. Where traditional strength training once dominated, digital applications, connected systems, and AI-powered analytics are now shaping market development.

FIBO is positioning itself as an international platform and catalyst for a new understanding of fitness-one that integrates prevention, performance, and long-term quality of life within a holistic health ecosystem.

"The FIBO 2026 is the world's leading trade show that uniquely brings together the fitness and health industry for exchange, expertise, and networking," says Silke Frank, Head of FIBO.

Innovation as a Business Model: The Confex Hall

With the Confex Hall, the trade show establishes its strategic centerpiece for tech and AI innovation. At the heart of the hall is the Future Forum, featuring a four-day program.

Technology You Can Experience: The Tech Valley

Directly connected is the Tech Valley, where innovations become tangible and interactive. The Confex Hall serves as a central business hub where established providers, tech leaders, and start-ups present their solutions for connected fitness, digital health, and data-driven business models.

About FIBO

Over four days, FIBO offers top-level business opportunities, networking, and professional development, alongside numerous exciting and impressive live experiences. The next FIBO show will take place from April 16 to 19, 2026, in Cologne. Further information: fibo.com

About RX

By combining data and digital products, RX enhances around 400 events across 42 industries in 22 countries. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

RX: Global Events - In the business of building businesses

Press Contact FIBO
Leonie Ophey
Product Marketing Manager
Leonie.Ophey@rxglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fibo-2026-ai-drives-the-longevity--health-boom-302739920.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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