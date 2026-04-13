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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Inceptio Technology Achieves ASPICE CL2 Certification, Strengthening Global R&D Platform and Readiness for International Collaboration

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptio Technology ("Inceptio" or the "Company"), a leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for trucks, has achieved Automotive SPICE Capability Level 2 (ASPICE CL2) certification, marking a key milestone in its growing portfolio of global certifications required for collaboration with leading international truck makers and Tier-1 suppliers.

Spearheaded by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), the ASPICE framework is widely recognized as the premier standard for software process capability in the global automotive supply chain. Achieving ASPICE CL2 certification serves as a formal validation of the standardized and regulated management system behind Inceptio's scalable full-stack L2+ and L4 autonomous driving solutions. Because commercial vehicle automation demands high levels of safety, reliability, and robustness, standardizing the R&D process is a critical prerequisite for achieving automotive-grade mass production. This certification demonstrates that Inceptio's framework for project delivery, product design, and R&D processes meet the strict safety and quality standards required by the global truck industry for deployment across multiple markets.

Julian Ma, Founder and CEO of Inceptio Technology, commented, "Achieving ASPICE CL2 certification is more than a technical milestone; it is a clear signal of our readiness to collaborate with the global truck ecosystem. As we scale our L2+ to L4 technologies, this certification provides the standardized engineering backbone necessary to meet the strict prerequisites of international truck makers. By aligning our proven full-stack R&D capabilities with global benchmarks, we are positioning Inceptio as a trusted partner for safe, reliable, and mass-produced autonomous trucking solutions worldwide."

About Inceptio Technology

Inceptio Technology is an industry leading developer of autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty trucks. Its flagship technology is the Inceptio Autonomous Driving System, a proprietary full-stack solution. Inceptio partnered with leading OEMs to roll out the industry's first series production L3 autonomous trucks in late 2021. These trucks are operated by customers across all line-haul logistics sectors including express delivery, full-truckload (FTL) transportation, less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, and cold chain. Inceptio is at the cutting edge of developing fully driverless trucks. In 2022 it became the first company in China to receive a public road-testing permit for driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks.

For more information on Inceptio Technology, visit https://en.inceptio.ai/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inceptio-technology-achieves-aspice-cl2-certification-strengthening-global-rd-platform-and-readiness-for-international-collaboration-302740111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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