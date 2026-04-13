Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd.: YZ Pack Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Custom Flexible Packaging and Roll Film Solutions

JIEYANG, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 25 years in the packaging printing industry, direct-source manufacturer YZ Pack (Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd.) announced the continued expansion of its global packaging operations. Founded in 2001, the company operates a 6,500-square-meter facility with two advanced production lines and a team of 51 professionals, supplying custom flexible packaging to clients across multiple industries worldwide.

YZ Pack offers a full range of flexible packaging solutions, including custom roll films and pre-made bags such as stand-up (Doypack), spout, flat-bottom, 4-side seal, vacuum, and retort pouches, along with custom-shaped bags produced using in-house molds. These solutions are designed for compatibility with automated VFFS and HFFS machines, with tailored specifications such as film width, diameter, core size, and material structures, supported by Coefficient of Friction (COF) guidance (0.2-0.3) to reduce jamming.

Across its product range, high-precision monitoring systems ensure consistent quality, maintaining printing accuracy within =0.02mm and slitting precision within =1mm. YZ Pack also manages temperature and pressure matching requirements for different packaging formats, supporting reliable performance across applications such as coffee, snacks, spices, pet food, and liquid packaging.

Supported by an in-house R&D team, YZ Pack provides factory-direct OEM services covering material selection, structure design, and print customization. With a minimum order quantity of 500kg and standard lead times of 2-4 weeks, the company supports both growing brands and large-scale manufacturers. A dedicated quality control team oversees each production stage, including checks on solvent residue and odor to meet food safety requirements. To support global shipping, YZ Pack uses protective export packaging such as moisture-proof sealing, reinforced paper cores, palletization, stretch film, and corner protection to reduce transit risks.

Exporting to the Americas, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, YZ Pack serves clients ranging from industrial palm oil producers to consumer brands seeking reliable and consistent packaging supply.

About YZ Pack
Guided by its mission, "Color Your World. Trust YUANZHONG," YZ Pack is a direct-source manufacturer specializing in custom flexible packaging and rotogravure printing. The company provides OEM packaging solutions focused on food safety, machine compatibility, and consistent print quality, with free sample testing available before mass production.

Media Contact:
YZ Pack (Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd.)
Email: Yzprinting02@163.com
Phone: +86 15218629499
Website: yzchinapack.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yz-pack-celebrates-25-years-of-excellence-in-custom-flexible-packaging-and-roll-film-solutions-302740286.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.