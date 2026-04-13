Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR3M | ISIN: NL0000852580 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 10:10 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boskalis marks first successful ROV deployment from its new Remote Operations Center in Aberdeen

Papendrecht, 13 April 2026

?Boskalis announces the successful first deployment of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from its new Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Aberdeen, following an 18-month development program and an investment of GBP 40 million in ROVs and the ROC. This milestone reflects the company's continuous focus on innovation, safety and future-proof offshore solutions.

The ROC significantly expands Boskalis' remote operating capabilities by enabling critical subsea tasks to be supported and controlled from shore. The center provides a central hub for fleet operations, offers additional on-demand expertise to support offshore crews and is designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen safety and ensure consistent delivery across projects.

Bart Heijermans, COO and member of the Board of Management comments: "The Remote Operations Center is a proud milestone for our team and a significant step forward in the way we deliver subsea operations. It demonstrates how innovation and technology can make our work safer, more efficient and better integrated. It also represents an important investment in our subsea services offering from our Aberdeen office, creating more than fifty high-quality onshore roles in the next five years to support our offshore crew and vessels while maintaining the high standards our clients expect."

The center has successfully completed a test phase, during which ROVs underwent a week of intensive trials from Boskalis' construction support vessel BOKA Northern Ocean in the North Sea to validate remote operations across a range of anticipated scenarios. Boskalis will continue to enhance the ROC by integrating additional remote survey and inspection services, unlocking further efficiencies and reinforcing its position in subsea innovation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310
?
Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of more than 400 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachments

  • Boskalis Remote Operations Center
  • Boskalis - ROV deployment from new ROC in Aberdeen_13042026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.