Vantage Markets to Showcase Trading Innovations at Blockchain Forum 2026

MOSCOW, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14-15, Blockchain Forum 2026 will take place in Moscow at Crocus Expo-one of the region's key gatherings for professionals in cryptocurrencies, trading, and blockchain technology.

As the industry evolves around digital asset access, infrastructure, and user experience, the forum brings together global participants across trading, Web3, and digital assets, with a focus on networking, market insights, and opportunities in the crypto ecosystem.

Vantage Markets will be attending as a Sapphire sponsor and invites traders, partners, and industry participants to connect with the team.

Why We Are Attending

For us, events like this are about real, face-to-face communication. The forum brings together people who are actively shaping the industry, such as traders, developers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

It is an opportunity to exchange perspectives on where the market is heading, what continues to work, and what solutions traders are increasingly expecting today.

What We Are Bringing

At the forum, Vantage will be sharing what we have been developing.

New Level of Flexibility

Vantage recently introduced the new Premium Unlimited Account, designed for active traders who value flexibility in managing their capital.

Key features include:

more flexible leverage options designed to adapt to different trading strategies

real-time risk monitoring

dynamic adjustment of trading conditions based on market activity

negative balance protection

We recognise that leverage is a sensitive topic, which is why the focus is on risk management, stability, and system design, not simply on maximising exposure.

Beyond Trading: Platform Evolution

Alongside this, Vantage continues to expand its broader platform capabilities through the enhanced Vantage App.

As trading environments become more complex, platforms are increasingly expected to go beyond execution. The latest version reflects a shift toward a more integrated experience, where users can view, manage, and move capital across different account types within a more unified structure.

This includes improvements in:

consolidated asset visibility across accounts

more intuitive capital movement and funding flows

clearer allocation and utilisation of funds

This direction reflects a broader industry shift toward more connected, all-in-one trading environments, where platforms support not just transactions, but the overall management of capital.

What to Expect at Our Booth

Visitors to booth SP 21 will be able to:

connect with our team in an open and informal setting

explore potential partnership opportunities

learn more about our products and trading conditions

discuss current market trends and strategies

see our solutions in practice

We will also be hosting a small interactive activity at the booth, including a prize draw featuring exclusive merchandise and branded smart devices.

Where the Industry Meets Next

Blockchain Forum reflects how trading, digital assets, and financial infrastructure are increasingly converging.

For Vantage, participating in the forum is part of staying close to that evolution, engaging with market participants, understanding emerging needs, and continuing to build solutions that align with how users interact with markets today.

We look forward to seeing you at SP 21.

For more updates on Vantage's initiatives and events, visit Vantage Markets.

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