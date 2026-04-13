LG webOS and WATCH IT EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH DIVERSIFIED ARABIC CONTENT PORTFOLIO

WATCH IT, Leading Streaming Platform Brings 8 New Arabic Channels to LG Channels and Extends App Availability Across Middle East with Exclusive 6-Month Free Subscription Offer

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is announcing a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with WATCH IT, the region's leading Arabic streaming platform. The enhanced collaboration introduces eight new Arabic channels to LG Channels service in the UAE and extends WATCH IT's app availability to LG webOS home screens across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan, expanding the platform's regional footprint.

Since establishing its initial partnership with WATCH IT in Egypt, LG has recognized the strong demand for premium Arabic content among its Smart TV users. Through this expanded strategic collaboration, LG Channels now delivers free access to high-quality Arabic entertainment powered by WATCH IT's rich content library, while the dedicated WATCH IT app provides comprehensive streaming experiences across four new markets in the region. LG TV's users can easily access both offerings directly from the LG webOS home screen.

The inclusion of additional Arabic channels on LG Channels reflects the joint commitment of both LG and WATCH IT to delivering culturally relevant, locally curated content. The integration provides seamless access to diverse Arabic programs, from drama series to entertainment shows, all available for viewers in the UAE. This expansion strengthens LG Channels' growing portfolio of regional content partnerships across its global footprint.

The WATCH IT app integration brings advanced streaming capabilities to LG webOS users, featuring HD content delivery, adaptive streaming technology, and multi-language support with Arabic and English interface options. The app leverages LG webOS's robust platform infrastructure to deliver personalized content recommendations tailored to regional viewing preferences and cultural interests.

To celebrate this partnership expansion, LG and WATCH IT are offering an exclusive 6-month free subscription to the WATCH IT app for qualifying users. This limited-time offer is available on selected LG TV models until the end of April, providing new subscribers with comprehensive access to WATCH IT's premium content library during the promotional period.

"We're proud to accelerate our strategic partnership with WATCH IT as they drive unprecedented expansion across the Middle East and unlock new possibilities within our webOS ecosystem," said Phil Jung, CEO of LG Electronics Middle East & Africa. "This collaboration demonstrates our unwavering dedication to delivering world-class, culturally authentic entertainment that truly resonates with Middle Eastern audiences. Together, we're redefining what premium streaming means for this dynamic region."

"This expanded partnership with LG represents a pivotal moment in our mission to bring authentic Arabic storytelling to every home across the Middle East," said Nashwa Gad, Chairperson and and CEO of WATCH IT. "By integrating WATCH IT deeper into the LG webOS ecosystem and expanding across four new markets, we're not just delivering content - we're preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage while embracing the future of premium entertainment technology."

LG webOS continues enhancing viewing experiences through strategic content partnerships and platform innovations, helping viewers discover and enjoy thoughtfully curated content that reflects their cultural preferences and entertainment interests. Stay connected with LG Newsroom for the latest news and updates.

About webOS platform

The webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade in 190 countries, earning acclaim for its user-friendly interface that allows for easy navigation and customization. With a growing ecosystem of global partners and audience centric content delivered via services such as free ad-supported streaming TV LG Channels, LG Gaming Portal, LG Gallery+, LG Sports Portal and more, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth across multiple devices and out-of-home experiences. For more on webOS for entertainment, visit www.lg.com

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, delivering premium live and on-demand content across diverse genres in 36 countries. Available on webOS-enabled devices, including Smart TVs, monitors, and automotive systems, LG Channels provides a seamless and diverse entertainment experience for users worldwide.

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