Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) ("J2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or Quebec has mobilised to complete a 41km IP (Induced Polarity) Survey at the Company's 100%-owned Miniac Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec.

Abitibi Geophysics will utilize its proprietary OreVision 2DIP system on the pre-cut grid with 50m station spacing and a 30-electrode array, providing an approximate depth of investigation of 580m. The high-resolution survey will consist of 200m line spacing with 800m wide tie lines and a separate conventional IP southern grid. See Figure 1 below.

The survey is designed to optimize drill targeting for a Phase II diamond drilling campaign which will test priority anomalies identified in a December 2023 compilation and inversion report by ALS Goldspot.

The project is being managed by Geosquad consultants of Val-d'Or Quebec, an industry-leading geological consultancy led by Donald Boukesse, P.Geo and Christian Derosier, P.Geo.

Figure 1: Current IP Survey and Historic and Phase I (2020) Borehole Collars

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Miniac Property

The Miniac Property consists of 78 mining claims (41 square kilometres) located approximately 35 km north of Amos, Quebec in the Northern Volcanic Zone of the Abitibi Subprovince. The Abitibi is one of the world's most important greenstone lode gold districts but also contains auriferous polymetallic VMS deposits, with significant current and past production of zinc, copper, and silver.

Historic drilling at Miniac by previous operators has intersected prospective intercepts such as 1.05 g/t Au and 0.16% Zn over 4.65 m (Drillhole 20MDD004), and 0.29 g/t Au, 6.01 g/t Ag and .261% Cu over 3.5m (Drillhole Min-83-4) The mineralization occurs in massive to semi- massive sulphide zones of primarily pyrite with lesser amounts of pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite.

Steven Gold Joins Board of Directors

Steven Gold has more than 25 years of C-suite and capital markets experience in the natural resource sector and has held various positions across the investment industry, both on the buy and sell sides. More recently, he has held senior officer roles at various junior and mid-level mining companies in the global mining sector with a focus on Latin America. Mr. Gold currently serves as President, CEO, and Director of Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU), and received his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations from McGill University in 2001 and his CFA designation from CFA Institute in 2006.

Steven Gold commented: "I am pleased to join the J2 Metals Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company. Having spent many years working in precious metals in this region of Mexico, and with a deep familiarity with the asset base, I look forward to contributing to the significant potential at Sierra Plata and Miniac."

The Company also announces that Dimitry Serov has resigned from the Board of Directors.

Thomas Lamb commented: "Miniac gives J2 investors compelling exposure to critical minerals and gold in one of the world's great mining addresses, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, while complementing our exciting Sierra Plata silver-gold project in Mexico. The Abitibi has produced over 200 million ounces of gold across 124 mines and is widely regarded as the premier VMS and orogenic gold jurisdiction on Earth. Miniac is a 100%-owned polymetallic VMS target situated in the Northern Abitibi Volcanic Zone, positioned along the Chicobi fault system between the past-producing Normétal Mine and the Osborne-Bell Mine. Normétal alone yielded approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag. This is equivalent to roughly 479 million pounds of copper, 1.14 billion pounds of zinc, 178,000 ounces of gold, and 14.7 million ounces of silver, a powerful testament to the metal endowment of this fault corridor.

"Historical and our Phase I drilling at Miniac have already confirmed strong discovery potential, returning grades of up to 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc, while recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon. Our current IP survey is systematically refining those targets ahead of a planned Phase II drill program. Miniac is road-accessible with power infrastructure just 7 kilometres away which is a meaningful advantage for an early-stage project of this calibre."

Thomas Lamb continued: "We are also very pleased to welcome Steven Gold to our Board of Directors. Steven brings deep Latin American experience and an extensive network of finance relationships that meaningfully strengthen our corporate capabilities as we advance both Miniac and Sierra Plata. On behalf of the Board and the entire J2 Metals team, I also extend our sincere gratitude to Dimitry Serov for his dedication and contributions to the Company."

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) is advancing gold and silver exploration projects with historical production or significant drill results in established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. The Company's Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in Zacualpan, Mexico hosts multiple past-producing silver-gold mines, confirming its high-grade mineral endowment. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, historical and Phase I drilling have confirmed strong discovery potential, with reported grades of up to 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc over 0.3m (DDH DV-80). Recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon, which will be evaluated in a planned Phase II drill program. The Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska is located within a prolific placer gold camp that has produced up to one million ounces of gold, with known hard-rock mineralization limited to the Napoleon area. Rock-chip samples grading up to 596 g/t gold, together with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts such as 8.9 g/t gold over 3m and 0.9 g/t gold over 79m, indicate a robust mineralizing system with district-scale discovery potential.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., J2's VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, potential drill targets, anticipated exploration results, and the timing and success of future exploration programs. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, geological risk, exploration risk, fluctuations in commodity prices, operational risks, regulatory approvals, and general market and economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States and is not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

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Source: J2 Metals Inc.