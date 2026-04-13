Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3484 | ISIN: DE0000MIELE0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MIELE & CIE KG Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miele presents 'Designed to Move with You' - a holistic concept at Milan Design Week 2026

  • Concept spans EuroCucina and the Miele Experience Center in Milan
  • Kitchen reimagined as a flexible, connected living space in sync with everyday life
  • Product highlights translate the concept into real-life kitchen applications

GUTERSLOH, Germany and MILAN, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 'Designed to Move with You', Miele presents a concept that reimagines the kitchen as a responsive, connected and emotionally intelligent living space - with products designed to keep pace with people, today and in the future. The concept is consistently expressed across both the Miele booth at EuroCucina and the newly redesigned Miele Experience Center in the Brera Design District.

At EuroCucina, the 'Designed to Move with You' concept takes shape in an immersive exhibition environment where appliances, architecture and user needs interact seamlessly. Through curated product experiences, Miele demonstrates how the kitchen becomes a dynamic and intelligent ecosystem: the KM 8000 induction hobs with M Sense cookware ensure that nothing burns and nothing boils over, while the steam drawer opens up additional possibilities for cooking at just 14cm in height. New extractor hoods introduce refined design and compact formats. With the CulinaryCoach, Miele introduces an AI-powered assistant that simplifies everyday cooking by providing tailored recommendations, answering preparation-related questions and transferring the appropriate settings directly to connected appliances.

The concept continues at the Miele Experience Center, which reopens during Milan Design Week as a new experiential brand space. Here, Miele translates 'Designed to Move with You' into real-life living scenarios, showing how kitchens integrate seamlessly into broader living environments. With 'Miele Compact Living: Kitchen Unit powered by Hettich', the brand presents a design study for highly functional and flexible kitchen solutions in even the smallest spaces. By combining appliances with adaptable furniture systems, the concept addresses the growing demand for efficient urban living without compromising on performance or design.

With 'Designed to Move with You', Miele presents a forward-looking vision of the kitchen - one that moves with its users and connects technology, space and design in entirely new ways.

Find more information about Miele here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952235/Miele_KM_8000_hobs.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952236/Miele_steam_drawer.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952234/Miele_Compact_Living.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952238/Miele_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miele-presents-designed-to-move-with-you--a-holistic-concept-at-milan-design-week-2026-302739192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.