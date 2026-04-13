Business Travel Market Expected to Reach USD 2,095.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.5%: Allied Market Research

Rise in tourism promotion, increase in accessibility of transport facilities, and surge in infrastructures, which in turn are expected to fuel the growth of the business travel market.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "business travel Market by INDUSTRY (Government, Corporate), by SERVICE (Transportation, Food and Lodging, Recreation), by TRAVELER (Group, Solo): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report the global business travel market, valued at USD 689.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 2,095.4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period - more than tripling in size within a decade. This positions business travel as one of the most structurally resilient and high-growth segments within the global travel and tourism sector.

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The growth trajectory is driven by four converging forces: the accelerating globalization of enterprises, the strong resurgence of in-person meetings and events, the expansion of the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, and the mainstreaming of bleisure travel. According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), global business travel spending rebounded to USD 1.57 trillion in 2025, with projections exceeding USD 1.8 trillion by 2026 - confirming the industry has not merely recovered from the pandemic but has structurally evolved to meet new traveler expectations and digital infrastructure demands.

Key Market Snapshot

Metric Value Market Size (2021) USD 689.7 Billion Market Forecast (2031) USD 2,095.4 Billion CAGR 9.5% (2022-2031) Leading Service Segment Food & Lodging (~50.4% share) Fastest-Growing Service Food & Lodging (9.8% CAGR) Leading Industry Segment Corporate (~65.9% share) Leading Traveler Type Group (~59.9% share) Dominant Region North America Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific

Growth Drivers

At the macro level, enterprise globalization remains the single most consistent demand driver. As multinational corporations expand into emerging markets, cross-border travel for client engagement, supply chain management, partnership development, and executive negotiations has become operationally essential. The rapid entry of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into international markets has created an additional structural layer of corporate travel demand - one increasingly served by digitally native, subscription-based travel management platforms.

The MICE sector has demonstrated exceptional post-pandemic resilience, contributing meaningfully to sustained demand across transportation, lodging, and conference infrastructure globally. Together, these forces create a compounding demand environment that shows no sign of moderating through 2031.

Key Industry Trends

Bleisure Travel Goes Mainstream The blending of business and leisure travel within a single trip has shifted from a fringe practice to a mainstream behavior. Survey data shows that 74% of business professionals combined personal activities with business travel in 2024, while GBTA data confirms that by 2025, 62% of business travelers incorporate at least one leisure element per trip. This shift is altering hotel booking patterns, extending average trip durations, and prompting companies to formalize bleisure policies that balance employee satisfaction with duty-of-care compliance.

AI Across the Travel Value Chain Artificial intelligence is now embedded across every stage of corporate travel - from booking and itinerary optimization to real-time disruption forecasting, policy compliance enforcement, and return-on-trip measurement. Digital wallet adoption among business travelers reached 74% in 2025, reflecting the accelerating digitalization of the entire travel payment ecosystem. The broader shift is from transactional booking toward strategic travel management, where every trip is evaluated against specific business outcomes.

Sustainability as a Compliance Obligation Sustainability is no longer discretionary. Corporate buyers are integrating carbon tracking tools, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) procurement, and rail-preference policies into managed travel programs in response to regulatory pressure and ESG reporting requirements. SAF corporate procurement rose measurably in 2024 and 2025, signaling the business travel industry's accelerating alignment with net-zero corporate commitments.

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Segment Analysis

By Service - Food & Lodging Leads The food & lodging segment accounted for approximately 50.4% of total market revenue in 2021 and is forecast to register the fastest segment CAGR of 9.8% through 2031. The proliferation of technology-enabled platforms - including Airbnb for Business and Oravel Stays - alongside premium corporate lodging programs, continues to drive this segment's leadership. Transportation and recreation contribute meaningfully but trail food & lodging in both revenue share and growth rate.

By Industry - Corporate Dominates, Government Rising The corporate segment commanded approximately 65.9% of total market revenue in 2021, equivalent to USD 454.5 billion. Corporate travel is driven by client meetings, product promotions, business expansion, employee training, and performance incentives. The surge of globally ambitious SMEs is among the most consequential demand drivers within this segment. The government segment, holding 34.1% of revenue, is among the fastest-growing verticals, driven by diplomatic travel, inter-agency coordination, and international development activity.

By Traveler Type - Group Travel Anchors Revenue The group traveler segment - encompassing MICE travel, corporate team travel, and incentive programs - held approximately 59.9% of market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain both revenue leadership and the strongest CAGR through 2031. Solo business travel, while smaller in volume, is growing rapidly, driven by remote workers traveling periodically for in-person collaboration and individual client engagement trips.

Regional Insights

North America - Market Leader North America holds the largest revenue share globally, anchored by the United States. The U.S. market alone is projected to reach USD 374.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The region benefits from the highest concentration of multinational headquarters, the world's most active MICE calendar, and the deepest corporate travel management infrastructure. Adoption of AI-powered booking platforms, digital expense tools, and duty-of-care technology is highest here. Three in four U.S. travel managers reported expanding budgets in 2025.

Asia-Pacific - Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific held over 43.6% of global revenue in 2021 and is the fastest-growing regional market. China - powered by Belt and Road Initiative business development and expanding MICE infrastructure - and India - driven by its technology services sector, startup ecosystem, and modernizing aviation infrastructure - are the twin growth engines. Japan, South Korea, and Singapore further define a region where growth will remain structurally above global averages through 2031.

Europe - Sustainability-Driven Shift Europe's market is shaped by strong intra-regional corporate activity and the world's most advanced sustainability regulatory environment. Germany leads European corporate travel spend, followed by the UK, France, and the Netherlands. The EU's Green Deal is actively reshaping travel behavior, with rail gaining measurable share on intra-European routes as businesses prioritize carbon reduction within managed travel programs.

LAMEA - Highest Long-Term Opportunity Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa represent the market's highest long-term growth corridor. Latin American business travel reached USD 50.6 billion in 2024, with projections to USD 86.9 billion by 2033. The Middle East saw a 50% year-over-year surge in Q1 2025, with the regional market projected to reach USD 270.8 billion by 2030. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, driven by Vision 2030 mandates and MICE positioning, are transforming the Gulf into a globally significant business travel market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), BCD Travel, CWT Solutions Group, Flight Centre Travel Group, Corporate Travel Management (CTM), Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Travel Leaders Group, Hogg Robinson Group, and World Travel Inc. These companies are investing heavily in AI-driven personalization, NDC (New Distribution Capability) adoption, sustainable travel programs, and integrated platforms that unify booking, expense management, compliance, and reporting in a single environment.

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Analyst Review

Allied Market Research positions the global business travel market as a durable, compulsory, and structurally superior investment within the travel and tourism sector. Three forces combine to make this case: the irreplaceable value of in-person business engagement, the explosion of AI-powered management tools, and deepening enterprise globalization. The transition from transactional to strategic travel management - where ROI metrics, carbon accountability, and traveler experience benchmarks are integrated into unified program frameworks - is the most consequential operational shift underway. With Asia-Pacific and LAMEA adding hundreds of billions in incremental opportunity through 2031, and sustainability mandates making investment in travel program governance non-discretionary, the business travel industry presents a compelling long-term opportunity for investors, operators, and strategic planners alike.

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