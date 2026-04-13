Guangdong Huayan Robotics Co., Ltd.: Huayan Robotics to Debut at HANNOVER MESSE 2026 with Advanced Automation Solutions after IPO Milestone

HANNOVER, Germany, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huayan Robotics, a pioneer in intelligent collaborative robotics, will participate in HANNOVER MESSE 2026 from April 20 to 24, after its official listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 30, 2026. This company's IPO was oversubscribed more than 5,000 times.

It will further present a comprehensive portfolio of high-frequency automation solutions and cutting-edge robotic technologies at Booth B30, Hall 26, Messegelände Hannover. Huayan Robotics welcomes industry partners worldwide to connect and explore collaboration opportunities.





Huayan Robotics at HANNOVER MESSE 2026

At HANNOVER MESSE 2026, Huayan Robotics focuses on industrial automation and flexible manufacturing scenarios, highlighting:

Automated palletizing workstation: making its European exhibition debut, it is powered by the S50 Heavy Payload robot, which features up-to-50 kg payload, 2000 mm working radius, and a palletizing speed of 8 to 13 cycles/min, supported by a proactive human-robot safety system. Designed for demanding palletizing and material handling tasks, it serves industries such as food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics.

Latest cobot solutions: including two welding cobots, the ultra-long 1.8 m reach version and the lightweight, magnetic-base version, as well as high-speed cobots, high-torque screwdriving cobots, and CNC loading & unloading cobots, optimized for diverse manufacturing applications with high-frequency demands.

AI Vision algorithms: the upgraded Elfin-Pro (Vision version) cobot delivers ±0.15 mm visual positioning accuracy, powered by proprietary AI-driven algorithms that support seamless local and cloud-based training. This core AI-powered solution exemplifies the fusion of collaborative robotics and advanced AI, enabling industrial automation systems to learn and adapt to changing demands.

Innovative Components: robotic humanoid joint modules and other high-performance components will also be presented, demonstrating Huayan Robotics' comprehensive capabilities across the full robotics stack.

Visit Huayan Robotics at Hall 26, Booth B30 during HANNOVER MESSE 2026 to discover the latest collaborative robot solutions in action.

About Huayan Robotics

Huayan Robotics focuses on cobot solutions for welding, palletizing, assembly, screwdriving, etc., empowering global manufacturers across over 50 countries and regions to increase efficiency, enhance flexibility, and streamline operations.

Backed by over 20 years of expertise, Huayan debuts on the Hannover stage as a newly listed company, ready to address the needs of high-performance automation. Moving forward, Huayan Robotics remains steadfast in its mission: Robotics for Humanity.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.huayan-robotics.net/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huayanrobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Huayanrobotics

Email: marketing.oversea@huayan-robotics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b55e2f61-3d4e-4f3a-9d42-4f4bfe15af7e