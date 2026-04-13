The 20 MW Loukkaanaro solar park received €2.35 million ($2.7 million) from the EU's first cross-border renewables tender. It is billed as the largest operational solar project in northern Finland.A 20 MW solar project in Finland backed by the EU's cross-border renewable energy program is now operational. According to the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), the Loukkaanaro solar park is the first commissioning of a project supported by the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM). The mechanism allows renewable energy projects to be developed via ...

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