Cyble Recognized in External Threat Intelligence Service Providers Landscape, Q1 2026 Report

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, a global leader in AI-native cybersecurity solutions, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's External Threat Intelligence Service Providers Landscape, Q1 2026. The report provides an overview of 34 vendors across the external threat intelligence ecosystem, highlighting key capabilities, market maturity, and top use cases shaping modern security and risk management strategies.

The Forrester Landscape shows how threat intelligence is evolving, with agentic AI making it faster and more effective. As threats become more complex, organizations need to move beyond static insights to real-time, automated decisions. Cyble's inclusion reflects its focus on helping enterprises shift from reactive defense to continuous, intelligence-led security.

"For Cyble, being recognized in this Forrester Landscape reflects the shift the industry is undergoing-from fragmented tools to intelligent, autonomous security," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble. "Security teams today require more than visibility-they need systems that can interpret risk, prioritize actions, and respond in real time. Cyble Blaze AI was built to enable exactly that-transforming intelligence into immediate, actionable outcomes."

At the core of Cyble's platform is Blaze AI, an AI-native engine that unifies threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and security operations. By correlating internal and external data, it delivers contextual insights for faster detection, precise prioritization, and automated response.

Unlike conventional tools, Cyble enables a proactive, adaptive security model-continuously analyzing threats, identifying vulnerabilities, and driving automated actions to reduce response times & risk without operational burden.

Focused on innovation and scalability, Cyble helps enterprises & government organizations strengthen resilience, improve decision-making, and stay ahead of evolving threats.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company that delivers unified risk intelligence to enterprises and government organizations. Powered by Cyble Blaze AI, its platform integrates threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and security operations to provide real-time visibility and automated actionability-helping organizations proactively manage risk and strengthen security at scale.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com.

Media Contacts

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