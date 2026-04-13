Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Mini Split AC Texas, an online retailer specializing in ductless heating and cooling systems, today announced the expansion of its product offerings and logistics capabilities across Texas, aiming to meet rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC alternatives in both residential and light commercial markets.





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With energy costs continuing to be a concern for homeowners across the state, ductless mini split systems have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional central air conditioning. Mini Split AC Texas is positioning its solutions as a modern approach to climate control, offering systems that can reduce electricity consumption compared to conventional HVAC setups.

"Efficiency is no longer optional; it's a priority for Texas homeowners," said Travis Sterling, a company spokesperson. "We're seeing a clear shift toward ductless systems that provide targeted cooling and heating while reducing wasted energy. Our goal is to make that transition simple, affordable, and reliable."

The company's current lineup includes two primary product categories designed to serve different customer segments:

Elite Series (up to 20 SEER2): Built for affordability and dependable performance, these systems are suited for smaller spaces such as bedrooms, apartments, garages, and home offices. The series is positioned as an entry point for customers seeking efficiency without a premium price tag.

Built for affordability and dependable performance, these systems are suited for smaller spaces such as bedrooms, apartments, garages, and home offices. The series is positioned as an entry point for customers seeking efficiency without a premium price tag. Pro Series (up to 24 SEER2): Designed for maximum performance, these systems deliver higher efficiency ratings and are optimized for larger residential areas and commercial applications. The Pro Series emphasizes long-term energy savings and enhanced climate control precision.

Both series utilize advanced inverter technology, allowing the systems to adjust output dynamically based on room conditions. This results in more stable temperatures, quieter operation, and improved overall efficiency compared to fixed-speed systems.

Mini Split AC Texas also emphasizes its streamlined purchasing and fulfillment experience. Customers can select a system based on room size, BTU requirements, or location-specific recommendations, then complete their purchase through a secure online checkout. Orders are typically shipped within 1-3 business days, with coverage across major metropolitan areas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and surrounding regions.

To further support adoption, the company provides a range of educational resources aimed at simplifying the buying process. These include guides on system sizing, SEER2 efficiency ratings, installation considerations, and comparisons between ductless and traditional HVAC systems.

In addition, many of the systems offered by Mini Split AC Texas qualify for federal energy incentives under the 25C tax credit program. Eligible customers may receive up to 30% of the system cost (capped at $2,000), making high-efficiency upgrades more financially accessible.

Customer experience remains a central focus for the company. Mini Split AC Texas offers 24/7 support through multiple channels, including phone, email, and live chat, assisting customers with product selection, installation guidance, and post-purchase support. All systems are backed by a 5-year warranty on parts and compressors, reinforcing long-term reliability.

Recent customer feedback highlights both the efficiency and usability of the systems. Users have reported noticeable reductions in electricity bills, particularly when replacing older central HVAC units, as well as improved control over individual room temperatures.

Industry trends indicate continued growth in the adoption of ductless systems, particularly in regions with extreme weather conditions like Texas. As homeowners and businesses seek more flexible and cost-efficient solutions, Mini Split AC Texas aims to expand its footprint and maintain its position as a specialized provider in the segment.

"Our focus is on delivering practical solutions that align with how people actually use their spaces," added Travis Sterling. "Ductless systems offer that flexibility, and we're committed to making them accessible across Texas with fast delivery and dependable support."

About Mini Split AC Texas

Mini Split AC Texas is a Texas-focused online retailer of ductless mini split air conditioning and heat pump systems. The company provides energy-efficient HVAC solutions designed for modern residential and commercial environments. With a focus on fast shipping, customer support, and competitive pricing, Mini Split AC Texas serves customers across all major regions in Texas.

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Source: GYT