Payments Modernization Veteran Brings 25 Years of Global Experience to Advisory Role

SRM, a trusted advisory firm serving financial institutions globally, announced the appointment of Ian Povey to its International Advisory Board. Povey joins the twelve-member board, which includes representation from five different countries and provides strategic guidance across the organization.

Based in the U.K., Povey is a globally recognized leader in the payments industry with over 25 years of experience delivering large-scale technology transformation, operational resilience and regulatory compliance across the U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. He most recently served as CIO of Payments and Technology at NatWest Banking Group, where he oversaw group-wide payment technologies spanning RTGS, SWIFT, SEPA, Faster Payments, BACS and cheque systems.

"Ian has spent his career at the forefront of payments modernization, simplifying complexity, advancing real-time capabilities, and helping shape the standards that define how money moves globally," said Brad Downs, CEO of SRM and Chairman of SRM Europe. "We are delighted to add his perspective and trusted voice to this distinguished group of leaders as we continue to shape our global strategy."

Prior to NatWest, Povey served as CIO Of Payments Technology at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and held senior leadership roles at PayPal and MBNA. His career also included work on major global initiatives such as the Malaysian National ID program and early chip-based rewards and credit card programs. Povey has held numerous industry leadership roles, including Chair of the Technology and Production Committee at SWIFT, Co-Chair of the CIO Forum at Pay.UK, and Chair of the Standards Strategy Group at UK Finance, as well as board and committee positions with NPPA, Charities Trust and Archa Limited.

"It's an honor to join this accomplished group of leaders, especially at a time when payments infrastructure is at a genuine inflection point," said Povey. "Institutions around the world are replacing decades-old systems and the strategic decisions being made right now will shape the industry for years to come. Having spent my career at the intersection of payments modernization and global standards, I know how much thoughtful guidance matters and look forward to contributing to SRM's work and the clients they serve."

About SRM

SRM is a global advisory and execution firm that helps financial institutions and fintechs modernize with confidence. For more than 30 years, SRM has gone beyond traditional consulting by uniting strategy, technology, and execution under one roof and one partner-bringing clarity to complexity and momentum to transformation.

SRM consultants and practitioners pair deep industry expertise with a bias for action, helping organizations modernize payments, optimize vendor sourcing, shape enterprise strategy, accelerate M&A integration, and deploy transformative technologies. SRM is built to activate what's next, empowering clients to unlock growth, improve performance, and strengthen the institutions that strengthen communities-fueling their resilience, competitiveness, and capacity to sustain a diverse, thriving financial ecosystem for generations to come.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413866164/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ann Spencer

416.561.7623

srm@fletchergroupllc.com