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WKN: A3EXNN | ISIN: KYG5462C1069 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.04.26 | 20:13
5,070 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LEISHEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEISHEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.: Leishen Energy Reaffirms Middle East Market Commitment; Saudi Production Facility Progressing Amid Regional Challenges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. ("Leishen Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSE), a leading provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, today reaffirmed its long-term strategic commitment to the Middle East market, confirming that the development of its Saudi Arabia production facility, LSE Energy International, continues to advance as planned, notwithstanding ongoing regional conflicts.

Saudi Facility on Track

The Company confirmed that its Saudi subsidiary, LSE Energy International, is progressing steadily towards establishing its manufacturing base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To this end, the Company is in the process of finalizing industrial land arrangement, completing a feasibility study and progressing through the local regulatory process. The facility, which the Company currently is planning to produce reciprocating compressors, expanders, flexible composite pipes, Christmas tree equipment, wellhead control panels, inverters, energy storage systems, and generators, is anticipated to be a core pillar of Leishen Energy's regional growth strategy.

Post-Conflict Reconstruction Opportunity

The ongoing conflicts in parts of the Middle East have resulted in significant damage to oil and gas infrastructure, including pipelines, compression stations, wellhead equipment, and energy storage facilities. Against this backdrop, Leishen Energy sees not only a commercial opportunity but also a responsibility to contribute to the region's recovery. Operating as a local Saudi entity, the Company's manufacturing facility will be situated near the Port of Jubail, and the Company plans to fully adhere to Saudi Arabia's localization requirements to fulfill its social commitments.

"We are deeply aware that many oil and gas assets across the Middle East have been severely damaged during the recent conflicts," said the Chairman Hongqi Li for Leishen Energy. "Leishen Energy is committed to playing a constructive role in the region's post-war rehabilitation and reconstruction. Our Saudi production facility is strategically planned to be positioned to supply high-quality, reliable equipment to help restore energy infrastructure, stabilize supply chains, and support economic recovery across the region."

Long-Term Market Presence

Despite near-term geopolitical headwinds, Leishen Energy views the Middle East as a core market for long-term growth. The Company plans to deepen its presence not only in Saudi Arabia but also in neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the wider Middle East and Africa region. Leishen Energy will continue to explore strategic partnerships, expand localized manufacturing capabilities, and deliver integrated solutions tailored specifically to the region's post-conflict rebuilding needs.

"We are not a short-term player. We plan to stay, to rebuild, and to grow alongside our partners in the Middle East," the Chairman added.

About Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd.

Leishen Energy, a China-based holding company and an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, is a provider of clean-energy equipment, digitalization and integration solutions, new energy sales, and oil and gas engineering technical services. The Company is committed to driving innovation and sustainable growth across the energy sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "going forward", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "propose", "seek", "should", "will", "would" or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@r-egroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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