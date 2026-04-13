TradFi Veterans Launch Tok-Edge With $15M Valuation, Targets $100M Crypto Fund

LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tok-Edge, a new digital assets financial services firm, founded by veterans of traditional finance and crypto markets, has emerged from stealth as it prepares to launch an institutional crypto hedge fund targeting a $100 million first close.

During its stealth phase, Tok-Edge raised ~$1.5 million at a $15 million valuation from Marcus Meijer, an experienced TradFi GP investor and founder of a $10 billion AUM fund. Meijer, together with a syndicate of investors, is set to anchor the fund with up to $10 million in capital, as the firm begins raising from institutional allocators including family offices, venture investors and crypto-native funds. The firm has already received strong early interest, with multiple allocators expressing intent to participate at fund launch.

Tok-Edge bridges between institutional investors and the rapidly evolving crypto market, offering actively managed exposure to liquid digital assets and DeFi strategies through a regulated[1] hedge fund structure.

The company has spent the past year building the platform quietly while assembling a team with experience across both TradFi and crypto. Tok-Edge's leadership includes professionals who previously worked at firms such as CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital, KKR and Boston Consulting Group, alongside traders and builders from the decentralized finance ecosystem (collectively over $950 billion in assets under management).

"Crypto has matured to the point where institutional investors want more than passive exposure to a single asset like Bitcoin," said Andreea Artemi, CEO of Tok-Edge. "What's missing is the kind of disciplined portfolio management that investors expect in traditional markets. Tok-Edge was built to bring that approach to digital assets."

The fund will focus on liquid tokens and decentralized finance opportunities, combining directional market exposure with yield strategies such as staking, lending and liquidity provision.

Unlike venture-style crypto funds that typically lock capital for years, Tok-Edge is structuring its fund as a liquid strategy. Following an initial lock-up period, investors will be able to redeem capital at scheduled intervals, a model designed to resemble traditional hedge fund liquidity.

Alongside the fund, Tok-Edge is introducing a new digital instrument called the Redemption Token, issued to fund investors and required as part of the redemption process. The token is designed to trade freely on public blockchains and is composable across both centralized and decentralized finance, enabling exchange listings and integration with blockchain protocols.

"Institutional investors are looking for structures that combine the discipline of traditional finance with the advantages of blockchain innovation," said Filippos Kodellas, Founder of Golden Record Ventures, early investor and Board Advisor to Tok-Edge. "With the Redemption Token, Tok-Edge has introduced a new category of tradeable cryptoasset to the market. This is the kind of structural innovation that defines new market cycles."

Tok-Edge is capping its fund launch at $21 million, which will coincide with its token generation event. Each dollar committed to the fund at launch is mirrored by the issuance of one Redemption Token. Investor allocations are expected to be finalized in the coming months, as the fund targets a $100 million first close later in 2026.

The firm's long-term goal is to provide institutional investors with a regulated and structured way to allocate capital to crypto markets, redesigning traditional portfolio management for blockchain infrastructure.

About Tok-Edge

Tok-Edge is a digital asset financial services firm building an institutional-grade hedge fund focused on liquid crypto assets and decentralized finance strategies. The company combines traditional finance practices with blockchain infrastructure and has created the Redemption Token, a new category of cryptoasset.

Notes: 1. Cayman Islands domiciled investment fund regulated as mutual fund by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. In the UK, Tok-Edge intends to operate as an Appointed Representative of an FCA-authorised investment manager.

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@tok-edge.com

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