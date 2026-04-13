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WKN: A0M6U7 | ISIN: BMG491BT1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IW
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 10:36
19,890 Euro
-1,04 % -0,210
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19,89020,19014:11
19,89020,19014:11
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Invesco Ltd.: Superstate and Invesco Expand Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superstate, the premier financial technology firm reshaping capital market infrastructure, announced today an additional closing of commitments in its previously announced Series B equity funding round, including an investment by Invesco Private Capital, Inc., an affiliate of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ).

Superstate and Invesco announced in March that Invesco Advisers, Inc. will become investment manager of Superstate's flagship tokenized fund, Superstate Short Duration US Government Securities Fund (USTB), in 2Q26, becoming the first asset manager to utilize Superstate's best-in-class tokenization technology and digital transfer agent infrastructure. As part of the expanded strategic partnership, Invesco and Superstate will also collaborate on future products.

"Invesco becoming a strategic investor in Superstate reflects the depth of our shared conviction: tokenization is the future of investment products, and we're building it together," said Robert Leshner, Chief Executive Officer of Superstate.

"Superstate's on-chain infrastructure expands Invesco's ability to scale its digital assets strategy and advances our tokenized product offerings," said Emily Kulback, Global Head of Product at Invesco. "As the broader tokenization market continues to evolve, we believe thoughtful partnerships will support responsible innovation and help us meet the changing needs of our clients."

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

About Superstate
Superstate is the leading financial technology firm modernizing public capital markets. We connect financial assets with crypto capital markets to expand access, improve liquidity, and advance capital formation through onchain public investment products. Our offerings include Opening Bell, a platform for compliant onchain equity issuance and tokenization; USTB, a tokenized fund backed by US Treasuries; and USCC, a tokenized fund optimized for crypto basis exposure. Learn more at superstate.com.

Invesco Adviser, Inc. is a SEC registered investment adviser. Invesco Private Capital Inc. is also a SEC registered investment adviser. They both provide investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and do not sell securities. Both are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

Contact: Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay, [email protected], 954-294-3249
Or Stephanie Diiorio, [email protected] , 212.278.9037

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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