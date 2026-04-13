Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (the "first quarter 2026" or "Q1 2026") from the Company's 100%-owned Pan gold mine in White Pine County, Nevada ("Pan mine"). All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Minera Alamos CEO, Darren Koningen, commented, "First quarter gold production of 8,734 ounces represents yet another consistent quarter of output from the Pan mine in Nevada, where we have now cumulatively produced 18 thousand ounces since acquiring the mine on October 1, 2025. We ended the first quarter with $46 million in cash, and when combined with ongoing cash flow from the Pan mine and added liquidity from the recently executed term sheet for a $75 million revolving credit facility from Scotiabank and National Bank, we expect to have ample funds to advance our growth portfolio of low capital intensity projects."

The Pan mine produced 8,734 ounces of gold and sold 9,134 ounces in Q1 2026. Production guidance for the full-year 2026 remains unchanged at between 32,000 and 38,000 ounces of gold.

The Company's unrestricted cash balance (unaudited) increased to $46 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $34 million on December 31, 2025.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Darren Koningen, P.Eng., Minera Alamos' CEO, who is the Company's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan heap leach gold mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock Project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone Mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced development gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro open pit gold project in northern Zacatecas which has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company and its permitting consultants. Other Mexican projects owned by the Company include the Santana open-pit, heap-leach gold mine in Sonora and the PEA-stage, permitted La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango. The Company's strategy is to become a leading, Americas-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292152

Source: Minera Alamos Inc.