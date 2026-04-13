BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 10 April 2026 were:

1,353.02p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,447.76p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,372.14p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,466.88p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).