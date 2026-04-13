RACE, Lynd Labs and RealAssets Technologies and Labs, Announce Strategic Collaboration to Build Institutional Financial Rails for Real-World Assets

SAN ANTONIO, TX, ISELIN, NJ AND CHARLESTOWN, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / RACE Ecosystem, Lynd Labs and RealAssets Technologies and Labs, today announced a strategic collaboration to modernize financial infrastructure and accelerate the use of secure, compliant digital and blockchain-based systems for real-world assets. The partnership brings together technology, real estate expertise and infrastructure development to create a more efficient and transparent system for managing the lifecycle of assets, using advanced digital tools.

"We are at an inflection point where real-world assets are moving onto programmable rails," said Krisanth Sivarajh, Core Contributor, RACE Ecosystem. "This partnership directly addresses that shift by combining real-asset scale with infrastructure designed for institutional adoption."

At the center of the collaboration is the RACE Ecosystem, being developed as a foundational, open infrastructure layer for real-world assets. RACE is designed to function as the birth record, lifecycle controller and ultimate truth layer for real-world and illiquid assets.

Its integrated stack-including a self-custody wallet and mobile application that functions as a regulated capital account, an asset-to-blockchain (ATB) layer to convert assets to programmable blockchain rails, a purpose-built Layer-2 blockchain, an expected stablecoin settlement rail and a decentralized investment committee (DIC) framework-enables assets to be issued, governed, transacted and settled with institutional rigor. RACE is designed as an open and inclusive rail, enabling developers, asset owners, allocators, lenders, issuers and consortium members to build on and integrate with its infrastructure. Similar to how Visa and Mastercard function as shared financial rails, RACE extends beyond payments to support end-to-end value transfer, including ownership, cash flows, collateral rights, governance actions and lifecycle events, in a reliable, compliant, and auditable manner.

Lynd Labs, a subsidiary of The Lynd Group, brings deep real-world execution capability to the collaboration. The Lynd Group manages more than 17,000 apartment units across the United States and owns a substantial real estate portfolio. With over 45 years of experience in multifamily real estate, property management, development and acquisitions, the company contributes the scale, relationships and execution discipline required to deploy tokenized real-world assets at institutional levels.

"As long-term owners and operators of real estate, we understand the importance of accuracy, accountability and execution at the asset level," said A. David Lynd, The Lynd Group CEO. "Partnering with RACE allows us to bring those principles onto modern financial rails while preserving the legal and operational rigor our assets require. This collaboration is about modernizing infrastructure without compromising on discipline."

RealAssets Technologies and Labs serves as the research, design and development engine behind the ecosystem. For more than five years, RealAssets has focused on building institutional-grade financial rails for real-world assets using blockchain and AI technologies. Its work includes self-custody wallet architecture, automated smart-contract waterfalls for SPVs, real estate and private credit structures and fund-level capital flow automation.

RACE provides verifiable provenance, legally anchored asset birth certificates, and comprehensive lifecycle records, including transaction history, cap table evolution, cash flows and valuation data. The platform is designed to be AI-agent ready, enabling future generations of AI-driven capital allocators to turn allocations into real-world assets through machine-readable, enforceable infrastructure.

Rather than optimizing for speed or superficial features, RACE prioritizes correctness and trust. Its objective is to externalize U.S. property rights to global institutional participants while maintaining regulatory and legal continuity. The ecosystem is decentralized where appropriate, self-custodial by default and designed as shared infrastructure for the broader real-world asset industry.

"We see RACE as a bridge between traditional real estate and next-generation capital," said Locke Lynd, CEO of Lynd Labs.

Together, RACE, Lynd Labs, and RealAssets Technologies and Labs represent a convergence of open financial infrastructure, real-world asset expertise, and advanced technology-positioning the collaboration to help define how real-world assets are originated, managed and allocated in an increasingly digital and AI-driven financial system.

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About RACE

RACE is an institutional-grade infrastructure layer for real-world assets, designed to bring private markets onto programmable, compliant financial rails. Built as a full-stack Layer 2 protocol, RACE enables assets to be issued, governed, and managed across their lifecycle-from ownership structuring and capital formation to distributions and transfer. The platform integrates asset digitization, self-custody capital accounts, and automated financial workflows into a unified system of record. Designed for asset owners, investors, and institutions, RACE provides the foundation for scalable, transparent, and AI-ready capital markets.

About The Lynd Group

The Lynd Group is a fully vertically integrated real estate organization based in San Antonio, TX, with a long-standing history in the acquisition, development, and management of residential and commercial real estate. With operations throughout the U.S., Lynd ranks among the nation's premier multifamily management companies. For more information, visit www.lynd.com.

About RealAssets Technologies & Labs

RealAssets Technologies & Labs ("RTL") is an applied research and development laboratory focused on building technology infrastructure for real-world asset systems. RTL develops software frameworks for asset digitization, data standardization, and programmable financial logic, enabling interoperability between off-chain records and digital asset environments. RTL operates solely as a technology provider and does not act as an issuer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, custodian, or fiduciary, nor does it engage in the offering or distribution of financial products.

Media Contacts for The Lynd Group:

Todd Templin or Rachel Sharpe, BoardroomPR

ttemplin@boardroompr.com

rsharpe@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

Media Contact For RACE Blockchain & Ecosystem:

Media@raceconsortium.com

Media Contact For RealAssets Technologies and Labs:

Media@realassets.com

SOURCE: Lynd Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/racetm-lynd-labs-and-realassets-technologies-and-labs-announce-strategic-collaboration-1156480