The electric utility of St. Kitts is launching a tender for a 50 MW solar plus 30.5 MWh battery storage project on the island. Interested developers are asked to register on the utility's bidding portal to receive the request for proposals document.The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) has kicked off a tender for the island's first utility-scale solar-plus-storage project. An update on the utility's website says the Basseterre Valley project will encompass 50 MW of solar tied to 30.5 MW/30.5 MWh of battery energy storage. The valley is located towards the southeast of the island and sits ...

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