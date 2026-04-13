Researchers in Austria discovered a wasp nest inside the junction box of a 1998 rooftop PV module, illustrating how insects can exploit even sealed electrical components. The affected module showed significant degradation and partial failure, though overall results confirmed the surprising durability of older PV module designs.Wasps are known to build nests in a wide variety of sheltered, dry, and protected environments. Common nesting sites include outdoor locations such as under roof eaves and overhangs, in attics or loft spaces, inside wall cavities accessed through small gaps or vents, as ...

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