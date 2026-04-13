Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners divests ownership of Summerfield Battery to Palisade Investment Partners

Summerfield Battery Energy Storage System is a 240 MW / 960 MWh 4-hour late-stage construction project that will be one of South Australia's largest batteries

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to sell its 100% ownership interest in the Summerfield Battery Energy Storage Project (Summerfield) to Palisade Investment Partners (Palisade) through Intera Renewables.

Summerfield is a 240 MW / 960 MWh, 4-hour duration, lithium-ion battery storage system, located near Adelaide in South Australia. CIP originally acquired the project in 2022 and delivered all key development workstreams across offtake, procurement and grid connection before commencing construction in February 2025. The construction of the project is materially complete, with energisation expected in May 2026 and commercial operations scheduled for late 2026. Once operational, Summerfield will support South Australia's grid stability and energy storage needs and support the government's target of 100% net renewable energy by 2027.

Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner and APAC Lead at CIP said:"We are delighted to have reached an agreement to sell Summerfield to Palisade. CIP has successfully de-risked this large-scale battery project throughout development and construction, demonstrating our ability to manage risk and deliver value to our investors. The Summerfield project clearly illustrates CIP's capability to deliver through each stage of a project's lifecycle, having successfully delivered all key development workstreams and with construction now substantially complete. CIP is actively developing other large-scale projects in South Australia and across Australia more broadly, and we look forward to progressing our diverse investment portfolio in this important market."

Palisade is an early investor in the clean energy sector and one of Australia's largest renewable energy investors.

Simon Parbery, Partner at Palisade, said:"We are excited to be working with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in delivering this significant project for both our investors, and Australia's broader clean energy transition goals. Summerfield represents Palisade's second investment in large-scale energy storage, providing both attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors, and long-term strategic value to our Australian renewables platform Intera Renewables."

Notes for Editors

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy. Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~37 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals.

For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About Palisade Investment Partners

Palisade is a specialist, independent global infrastructure and real assets manager that provides institutional and wholesale investors with access to infrastructure and infrastructure-like projects through tailored portfolios and co-mingled funds. Palisade's multi-disciplinary and experienced team focuses on attractive mid-market assets that are essential to the efficient functioning of the communities and economies they serve. For more information, visit www.palisadegroup.com.

Media Contact:

CIP Global:

Email: media@cip.com

CIP Australia:

Sophie Fitzpatrick, Head of Public Affairs

Australia and New Zealand

Phone: +61 439 315 007

Email: sfit@cip.com