Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling plans for its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul") and RDP copper-gold project ("RDP"). Kliyul is located in the prolific Quesnel terrane; RDP is located 40 km west of Kliyul at the southern end of the Toodoggone Mining District, one of Canada's hottest exploration districts (See Figure 1).

Highlights

Kliyul: The Kliyul Main Zone ("KMZ"), just one target area at Kliyul, hosts 2.42 billion pounds copper equivalent ("CuEq") (see Table 1) or 5.7 million ounces gold equivalent ("AuEq") (see Table 2) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. 2025 drilling at KMZ intersected 289.0 m of 0.77% CuEq* (0.26% copper, 0.75 g/t gold, and 1.54 g/t silver) (see news release dated November 18, 2025). Pacific Ridge will focus on resource expansion at KMZ and testing other high-priority porphyry targets at Kliyul this year.

RDP: 2025 drilling at the Day target, one of several target areas at RDP, returned one of B.C.'s best porphyry copper-gold intervals that year. Drill hole RDP-25-011 intersected 112.2m of 1.35% CuEq* (0.76% copper, 0.86 g/t gold, and 3.16 g/t silver) (see news release dated October 23, 2025). The Company plans to target the interpreted porphyry centre at Day and further define the western magnetic lobe discovery this year.

"Kliyul hosts a significant resource that remains open for expansion and RDP has consistently returned some of B.C.'s best porphyry copper-gold intervals," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "2026 drilling at Kliyul will focus on resource expansion and testing new targets. At RDP, we will target the interpreted porphyry centre at Day and further define last year's discovery at the western magnetic lobe. We look forward to providing regular updates and drill results throughout the 2026 field season."

Figure 1





Location of Kliyul and RDP Copper-Gold Projects



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Kliyul

Owned 100% by Pacific Ridge, Kliyul is over 90 km2 in size and is located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, approximately eight km to the Omineca resource road and a 230-kilovolt high-voltage power line. KMZ hosts 334.1 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.33% CuEq (0.15% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 0.95 g/t silver) (see Table 1) or 386 Mt grading 0.459 g/t AuEq (0.236 g/t gold, 0.142% copper, and 0.911 g/t silver) (see Table 2) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category and remains open for expansion. Pacific Ridge will focus on resource expansion at KMZ and testing other high-priority porphyry targets at Kliyul this year.

Resource expansion targets include drilling within the tilt derivative ("TDR") aeromagnetic footprint to the northeast of KMZ Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") footprint as well as a strong resistivity gradient within a magmatic corridor of favourable alteration and early dioritic intrusive rocks at the southeastern extent of the MRE footprint (see Figures 2 and 3). Copper-gold mineralization at KMZ is associated with the TDR aeromagnetic footprint, as well as resistivity gradients.

Table 1

KMZ MRE (CuEq)

Cutoff

(CuEq%) Tonnes CuEq% Cu% Au g/t Ag g/t CuEq Mlbs Cu Mlbs Au Oz Ag Oz 0.15 383,300,000 0.31 0.14 0.24 0.91 2,615 1,212 2,920,000 11,270,000 0.20 334,100,000 0.33 0.15 0.26 0.95 2,422 1,110 2,740,000 10,220,000 0.25 239,200,000 0.37 0.16 0.30 1.04 1,950 861 2,280,000 7,980,000

Table 2

KMZ MRE (AuEq)

Cut off

(AuEq g/t) Tonnes Mt AuEq g/t Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t AuEq Moz Au Moz Cu Mlbs Ag Moz 0.15 389.9 0.456 0.234 0.142 0.908 5.7 3.0 1,218 11.4 0.20 386.0 0.459 0.236 0.142 0.911 5.7 3.0 1,212 11.4 0.25 368.0 0.470 0.242 0.146 0.924 5.6 2.9 1,181 10.9

Notes for Tables 1 and 2

The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resource was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum(CIM), Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves, as prepared by the CIM Standing Committee and adopted by CIM Council. There has been no metallurgical testing on Kliyul mineralization. The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 80%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 65%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 65% based on the reported recoveries from Mount Milligan. The mineral resource is constrained within a pit shell using metal recoveries of Cu 80%, Au 65% and Ag 65%, an exchange rate of 1.30 CAD:USD, mining cost of C$3.5/t, process cost of C$7.0/t, G&A costs of C$3.0/t, pit slopes of 45 degrees and metal prices of $Cu = US$4.60/lb, $Au = US$2,600/oz., Ag = US$30.00/oz. A fixed bulk density of 2.77 t/m3 was used for the estimation of tonnes. CuEq = Cu% + (0.6697*Au g/t) + (0.0077*Ag g/t). AuEq = Au + (1.4929 x Cu) + (0.0115 x Ag). Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne. The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of Inferred Mineral Resources. inferred blocks were assigned for blocks with one drill hole within 150 m. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves in the future. The MRE may be materially affected by considerations including, but not limited to, permitting, legal, sociopolitical, environmental issues, market conditions, or other factors. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not sum due to rounding as required by reporting guidelines. See "NI-43-101 Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kliyul Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia "prepared by Susan Lomas., P.Geo., Lions Gate Consulting Inc., Dr. Bruce Davis, PhD, FAusIMM, and Dr. Ron Voordouw, PhD. P. Geo for Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. completed September 18, 2025.

A six-kilometre-long porphyry copper-gold trend, comprising favourable geology, geochemistry, alteration and geophysics, exists at Kliyul. High-priority drill targets outside of the KMZ include Klip, KCC and M39 (see Figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2





Kliyul Target Areas Plan View



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Figure 3





Kliyul Target Areas Perspective View to East



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The Klip target is a blind porphyry target centered on a large near surface magnetic anomaly (see Figure 4). Klip is in the vicinity of a historical BC MINFILE occurrence (094D 185) that records a NE-striking shear zone within QSP-altered volcaniclastic rocks. A one metre chip sample taken across the shear zone in 1985 yielded 3.8 g/t gold and 5.3 g/t silver. The magnetic anomaly at Klip is similar to KMZ's magnetic signature, which leads Pacific Ridge to believe that the drilling to date has only tested one part of the porphyry system and that most of the system remains hidden and untested to the north.

Figure 4





Klip Target on 3D MVI Magnetics from ZTEM Survey - 50m Wide Slice



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The KCC target is a geochemical, geological, and geophysical target at the north end of the fertile Kliyul Creek Intrusive Complex ("KCC"). Chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz veins are found at surface, and the target also has a coincident IP-chargeability, resistivity, and magnetic anomaly.

The M39 target area is associated with a one-km long copper and gold soil anomaly. The target hosts monzonite dykes, magnetite skarn, sodic alteration, and chalcopyrite mineralized quartz veins as well as two circular magnetic anomalies.

The Klip, KCC and M39 targets are also associated with copper-gold skarn occurrences, which commonly occur as distal expressions of copper-gold porphyry mineralization and are considered vectors to underlying porphyry centers.

RDP

Owned 100% by Pacific Ridge, RDP is over 100 km2 in size and is located in the Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone district, one of Canada's hottest exploration districts. The 2025 drill program at the Day target (see Figure 5) confirmed that the porphyry copper-gold-silver mineralization intersected in the eastern magnetic lobe is in an east-northeast-striking, steeply northward-dipping tabular body, and that the western magnetic lobe is also mineralized.

2026 exploration plans at RDP include a high-resolution magnetic survey and magnetic vector inversion modelling as well as additional induced polarization surveys to further refine drill targeting at Day. Drilling will focus on testing the interpreted porphyry center between the western and eastern lobes and more fully defining the 2025 western lobe discovery (see Figures 6 and 7).

Figure 5





RDP Targets



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Figure 6





Day Drill Targets Plan View on MVI magnetics



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Figure 7





Day Target Perspective View



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Other

Pacific Ridge has provided notification to Aurico Metals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc., that it has terminated the agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Chuchi porphyry copper-gold project (see news release dated May 9, 2022). With a significant resource that remains open for expansion at Kliyul and a high-grade porphyry copper-gold discovery opportunity at RDP, Pacific Ridge believes that it is in the best interests of shareholders to focus on Kliyul and RDP.

Pacific Ridge has renewed its investor relations and communications services agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (doing business as Capital Analytica). The Company paid Capital Analytica $60,000 in cash for an additional six months (see news releases dated September 15 and October 2, 2025). Jeff French is the president of Capital Analytica and is based in British Columbia. Capital Analytica and its principals are arm's length to Pacific Ridge, and, to the best knowledge of the Company, Capital Analytica did not own any securities of Pacific Ridge as of the date of the agreement. The services provided by Capital Analytica will include capital markets consultation, social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, dissemination of company news releases, monitoring discussion forums, and disseminating corporate videos.

Pacific Ridge has entered into an agreement with IRP Holdings Corporation (dba IRPub) ("IRPub") for a digital marketing awareness campaign (the "IRPub Agreement"). The IRPub Agreement has a three-month term, beginning in April and ending in June, under which the Company will pay IRPub US$100,000. Paul Ruffolo is the CEO of IRPub and is based in Pennsylvania. IRPub and its principals are arm's length to Pacific Ridge and to the best knowledge of the Company, IRPub did not own any securities of Pacific Ridge as of the date of the Agreement. The services provided by IRPub will include a digital marketing awareness campaign on behalf of the Company across IRPub's network and other mediums of online digital traffic. The Capital Analytica and IRPub Agreements are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

*CuEq = CuEq = Cu% + (0.6697*Au g/t) + (0.0077*Ag g/t).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.60/lb, $Au = US$2,600/oz., and Ag = US$30.00/oz.

There has been no metallurgical recovery testing on Kliyul or RDP mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 80%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 60%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 60%.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by, Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to drill Kliyul and RDP. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292091

Source: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.