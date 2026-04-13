Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

The conference is being held April 21-22, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario. ProMIS will present on Tuesday, April 21 at 2:30-3:00pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. A webcast of the company presentation will be available to registered attendees via the conference portal.

We look forward to sharing our recent progress related to our PRECISE-AD Phase 1b clinical trial and welcoming discussions with investors and industry partners regarding our differentiated approach to targeting toxic misfolded proteins in Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. We are on track to complete a six-month interim analysis of blinded safety and biomarker data in mid-2026. Full patient dosing is expected to be completed by year-end 2026, with presentation of unblinded top-line data anticipated in early 2027.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company's proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson's disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

About PMN310 and the PRECISE-AD Trial for Alzheimer's Disease (AD)

PMN310, the Company's lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers, avoiding plaque, thereby potentially reducing, or eliminating amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) liability. In addition, because PMN310 may not be limited by off-target binding or side effects, PMN310 could potentially offer an improved efficacy profile over other amyloid-directed antibody therapeutics. PMN310 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2025.

Based on the encouraging results from the Phase 1a trial (NCT06105528) of PMN310, ProMIS initiated PRECISE-AD, a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients. PRECISE-AD (NCT06750432) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of multiple ascending doses (5, 10, 20 mg/kg) of intravenous PMN310 in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to AD and mild AD (Stage 3 and Stage 4 AD).

For further information: Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com

Please submit media inquiries to info@promisneurosciences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290087

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.