ALT5 Sigma Corporation Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ALT5's core fintech platform continued to scale in 2025, supported by growth across payments, trading, and settlement processing of approximately $3.5 billion in transaction volume during the year

ALT5 strengthened its operating foundation through compliance restoration, governance upgrades, and continued platform expansion following the acquisition of Mswipe

Recent initiatives demonstrate the Company's strategy to extend its core institutional infrastructure into emerging payment and settlement use cases, including AI-enabled commerce

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) (the "Company" or "ALT5"), a fintech company that maintains a strategic digital asset treasury and provides blockchain-powered payment, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based payment programs, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 27, 2025. The Company's 2025 results reflect continued growth in its core fintech operations, the contribution from the Mswipe acquisition, and ongoing progress in strengthening the Company's strategic foundation.

Tony Isaac, President and CEO of ALT5 Sigma stated, "Our focus is on building ALT5 around a strong operating foundation, a capable leadership team, and an infrastructure that can support the next generation of digital financial activity. During 2025, we continued to expand our core payments, trading, and settlement capabilities, broadened our card-related infrastructure through the Mswipe acquisition, and took important steps to strengthen the team for the next phase of our growth. As we move through 2026, we remain focused on disciplined execution across ALT5 Pay, ALT5 Prime, and our card-related capabilities, while extending our core business into new areas, such as AI-enabled commerce."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

Continued expansion of the Company's core fintech platform, with growth across payments, trading, and settlement activity during 2025, supported by enterprise, institutional, and international client momentum and the contribution from Mswipe following its acquisition in May 2025.

Strengthened the Company's leadership and governance, including the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Steven Plumb, and the additions of Dr. Adel Elmessiry and Tim Stanley to the Board of Directors.

Returned to full compliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq, while refining internal controls, oversight, and organizational discipline.

Subsequent to year end, approved a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million and up to 50 million shares, together with additional authority for the purchase of $WLFI tokens, and entered into a $15 million Master Loan and Security Agreement with WLFI to support these initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Advanced strategic positioning around the broader USD1 and WLFI ecosystem, including continued exploration of USD1 integration into the ALT5 ecosystem.

Launched ALT5 AI initiatives in February 2026 to extend the Company's payment and settlement infrastructure into AI-driven commerce, reflecting management's view that AI-enabled transaction flows may become a meaningful extension of ALT5's existing platform capabilities.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Results compare the 2025 fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 to the 2024 fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

Fintech revenue was approximately $24.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in fiscal 2024. The increase reflected continued growth across the Company's payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including the contribution from Mswipe following its acquisition in May 2025. ALT5's platforms processed approximately $3.5 billion in transaction volume during fiscal 2025, bringing cumulative transaction volume since inception to more than $8.0 billion.

Gross profit was approximately $10.2 million (41.0% of fintech revenue), compared to approximately $5.6 million (47.5% of fintech revenue) in fiscal 2024. The increase in gross profit was driven by the increase in total fintech revenue. The change in gross margin primarily reflected the evolving mix of activity across the Company's payments, trading, settlement, and card-related operations, including the contribution from Mswipe.

Operating expenses of continuing operations were approximately $33.0 million, compared to approximately $12.6 million in fiscal 2024. The increase reflected continued investment in scaling the Company's fintech platform, supporting integration efforts, and expanding infrastructure across payments, trading, settlement, and card-related capabilities.

Net loss from continuing operations in fiscal 2025 was approximately $341.5 million, or $5.86 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $8.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in fiscal 2024. Net loss in fiscal 2025 was approximately $344.5 million, or $5.91 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $7.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 results included an unrealized loss on cryptocurrency assets of approximately $402.0 million related to the fair value adjustment of the Company's $WLFI holdings.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 27, 2025 were approximately $6.2 million. As of year end, cryptocurrency assets at fair value were approximately $1.054 billion, total assets were approximately $1.219 billion, and stockholders' equity was approximately $1.155 billion.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and an established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, the Company has leveraged its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the growth of USD1, ALT5's ability to benefit from the growth of USD1, the value of ALT5's $WLFI holdings, ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, and the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and statements regarding the Company's potential separation plans of its biotech business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Phone: +1 (949) 574-3860

Email: ALTS@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: ALT5 Sigma Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/alt5-sigma-corporation-reports-full-year-2025-financial-results-1156902