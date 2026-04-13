Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - CURED Nutrition , a Colorado-based wellness brand formulating non-intoxicating, full-spectrum cannabinoid supplements, today announced it has joined ONE HEMP, a national industry coalition advancing quality standards, transparency, and responsible federal regulation across the hemp CBD marketplace. The announcement comes as the industry approaches a critical November 2026 legislative window, with CURED's participation reinforcing the growing consolidation of credible operators around a unified regulatory framework. This expanding alignment is viewed by policymakers as essential to advancing legislation that would establish hemp-derived CBD as a regulated dietary supplement in the United States.

"Thoughtful regulation is essential to create the clarity and consistency this industry needs to operate responsibly and move forward," said Joseph Sheehey, Co-Founder and CEO of CURED Nutrition. "As we approach a pivotal legislative moment, it's equally critical that credible companies align around shared standards. At CURED Nutrition, our mission is rooted in quality, transparency, and integrity, and we joined ONE HEMP to stand alongside other leaders committed to giving policymakers confidence in a science-backed, sensible path ahead."

Founded by engineers Joseph Sheehey and Taylor O'Donnell, CURED Nutrition was built on precision, science, and an uncompromising standard of consumer safety. Sheehey began his career as an aerospace engineer before directing that discipline toward holistic health. O'Donnell worked as a mechanical engineer before transitioning into cannabis cultivation and operations. Together, they've applied that technical rigor to create a line of non-intoxicating, full-spectrum cannabinoid supplements held to a higher bar of quality, testing, and transparency than the category currently requires.

"From the beginning, we set out to create products that holistic practitioners, athletes, families, and health-conscious consumers could feel confident using," said Taylor O'Donnell, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of CURED Nutrition. "Joining ONE HEMP places us alongside industry leaders who are dedicated to accountability and long-term consumer protection. At a critical moment for federal policymaking, that level of alignment matters more than ever."

CURED Nutrition has self-regulated since its founding, implementing rigorous sourcing, manufacturing, and third-party testing standards across every product. All formulations are manufactured in the United States, built on non-intoxicating, full-spectrum hemp, and supported by readily available Certificates of Analysis (COAs).

"Hemp's future depends on responsible brands coalescing around disciplined guardrails and a shared regulatory vision," said Jared Stanley, Co-Founder of Charlotte's Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQB: CWBHF) and Co-Founding Member of ONE HEMP. "CURED Nutrition's decision to join ONE HEMP strengthens that alignment. This is the kind of leadership required for CBD to earn lasting trust and emerge as a regulated, sustainable category."

About CURED Nutrition

Founded in 2017 and based in Colorado, CURED Nutrition is a wellness brand redefining modern health through thoughtfully formulated, non-intoxicating cannabinoid supplements. Built by engineers, formulated by clinical herbalists, and guided by a belief in holistic, functional wellness, CURED creates products designed to help people stress less, sleep better, and feel more balanced in everyday life. By combining full-spectrum hemp with functional mushrooms and adaptogens, the brand delivers clean, approachable solutions for athletes, parents, fitness enthusiasts, and consumers new to cannabinoid-based wellness. All products are manufactured in the United States, third-party tested, and transparently labeled, reflecting CURED Nutrition's commitment to quality, trust, and long-term well-being.

About One Hemp

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Source: OneHemp