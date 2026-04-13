The move toward decentralized energy resources offers resilience and flexibility in power generation, but it also introduces new complexities that demand proactive security measures. USA Most people don't think about how electricity reaches their homes; they flip a switch and a light turns on. But behind that simple action is a vast network of power plants, conductors, sensors and control rooms that stretches across the United States. This is the electric grid, and it is responsible for delivering electricity to nearly every home and business in the country. For much of its history, the grid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...