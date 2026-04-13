Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announces a new partnership with Mindfactory, Germany's leading gaming retailer. The collaboration brings Klarna's payment options to Mindfactory's online checkout, giving customers additional ways to pay.

With Klarna now available at checkout, customers can choose to pay in full, pay later, or split their purchases into interest-free installments.

"Mindfactory has built one of the most recognised brands in gaming retail. Together, we're making sure their customers get a smooth, hassle-free checkout experience, backed by Klarna's built-in tools that help customers stay in control of their finances," said Nico Schenck, Head of Germany at Klarna.

"At Mindfactory, we live and breathe technology. Our goal is to offer the gaming community not just the best hardware, but also the best possible shopping experience. With Klarna, we've found the ideal partner to make the checkout process as intuitive, secure and flexible as possible for our community combining first-class hardware with cutting-edge payment solutions," said Marcel Kirchner, CEO of Mindfactory.

The partnership reflects Klarna's continued expansion across key retail categories, with more than one million retailers globally trusting Klarna to drive growth and customer loyalty.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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Category: Partnership News

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