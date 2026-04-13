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PR Newswire
13.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Hyland appoints Lubor Ptacek as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing

Hyland advances its product narratives and go-to-market strategy, signaling a new phase of growth as the company fuels the agentic enterprise

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and pioneer of the AI-native Content Innovation Cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lubor Ptacek as Senior Vice President of Product Marketing. In this strategic marketing leadership role at Hyland, he will define and execute the company's global portfolio and product marketing strategy, shaping how Hyland's AI-native technologies are positioned, packaged, and brought to market across industries and regions.

"As Hyland continues to shape the future of intelligent content and agentic automation, Lubor will play a pivotal role in amplifying our agentic enterprise vision," said Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO at Hyland. "His proven ability to translate innovation into market success, combined with Hyland's world-class teams, will further strengthen how we showcase our technology and deliver value to customers and partners as we continue to grow."

"Hyland's ECM leadership and agentic enterprise roadmap makes this an inspiring time to join the company," said Ptacek. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver compelling product narratives, drive market impact, and help customers unlock the full potential of intelligent content and agentic automation across their organizations."

Ptacek brings more than two decades of experience leading product marketing teams for top enterprise software companies, including Egnyte, OpenText and Documentum. He has also served as a board member of AIIM (Association for Intelligent Information Management) International. With a proven ability to shape category narratives, lead product launches, and equip go-to-market teams for success, Ptacek strengthens Hyland's ability to drive differentiated growth and commercial impact.

For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland
Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:
Jason Gerdon
jason.gerdon@hyland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627680/Hyland_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyland-appoints-lubor-ptacek-as-senior-vice-president-of-product-marketing-302739767.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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