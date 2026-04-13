Escrow.com Partners with BrokerBin to Secure IT Hardware Transactions for 10,000+ Global Traders

The world's largest online escrow provider brings trusted payment protection to the IT circular economy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / The world's largest online escrow service, today announced a partnership with BrokerBin, the leading B2B exchange for IT Lifecycle professionals, to provide secure escrow payment services to BrokerBin's global network of IT hardware buyers and sellers.

Under the partnership, BrokerBin's member companies will be able to use Escrow.com as a payment option when buying and selling new and refurbished IT hardware parts through the BrokerBin platform. Escrow.com acts as a licensed, regulated third party that holds funds securely until both buyer and seller have fulfilled the terms of the transaction - eliminating the risk of fraud and non-delivery that can accompany high-value B2B equipment trades.

BrokerBin connects more than 10,000 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) professionals across more than 65 countries who trade in new, used and refurbished IT hardware parts and systems. Founded in 2002 in Rochester, Minnesota, the company has spent more than two decades building a vetted, members-only community focused on extending asset lifecycles through reuse and advancing the circular IT economy.

"Partnering with Escrow.com is a no-brainer for BrokerBin. It is the next best step for our members when conducting transactions domestically and/or worldwide. It is our goal to connect our members with the necessary resources to ensure security within their business contracts, Escrow.com is the most logical partner to accomplish that goal. said Renee Kuehl, Chief Operating Officer, BrokerBin.

The IT refurbishment and reuse industry is growing rapidly as businesses look to reduce costs, improve sustainability and comply with tightening e-waste regulations. The UN's Global E-waste Monitor found that 62 million metric tonnes of e-waste was generated worldwide in 2022 - a figure projected to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030 - with less than a quarter properly collected and recycled. Platforms like BrokerBin play a direct role in diverting equipment from landfill by facilitating trade in serviceable hardware that might otherwise be scrapped.

"As the IT circular economy matures, the transactions flowing through it are getting larger and more complex - and the need for trusted payment infrastructure is growing with it," said Matt Barrie, Chief Executive of Escrow.com. "This partnership gives BrokerBin's members a simple, secure way to protect both sides of every deal, whether they're trading across town or across borders."

Escrow.com has secured more than US$7.75 billion in transactions for over three million customers since its founding in 1999. The platform supports transactions ranging from domain names and vehicles to industrial equipment and fine art, and is trusted by individuals, Fortune 500 companies and online marketplaces worldwide.

The partnership will also see Escrow.com participate in BrokerBin's biannual Roadshow networking events, where member companies meet in person to build business relationships and explore new trading opportunities.

About Escrow.com

Winner of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics for Silicon Valley, San Francisco and the Bay Area, Escrow.com is the world's largest online escrow provider. Founded in 1999 by Fidelity National Financial, today over US$7.75 billion in transactions have been secured from over 3 million customers.

Escrow.com is the world's number one platform for domain name transactions - it also facilitates large-value transactions for vehicles, property, electronics, jewellery, general merchandise and other categories of products, using the most secure payment method from a counterparty risk perspective - safeguarding both buyer and seller. All funds transacted using escrow are kept in trust.

The company is a division of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN)(OTCQX:FLNCF). Escrow.com's headquarters is in San Francisco, California, the United States.

About BrokerBin

BrokerBin is the world's largest B2B IT hardware exchange, connecting more than 10,000 IT Lifecycle professionals from over 65 countries. Founded in 2002 in Rochester, Minnesota, BrokerBin provides a trusted, members-only platform where brokers, resellers, wholesalers and service providers buy and sell new and refurbished IT hardware parts, access proprietary market analytics and build business relationships. BrokerBin's community is committed to extending asset lifecycles through reuse and eliminating e-waste through responsible recycling. For more information, visit www.brokerbin.com

For more information, contact:

Brent O'Halloran

Director of Communications, Escrow.com

bohalloran@escrow.com | +1 650 442 3334

SOURCE: Escrow.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/escrow.com-partners-with-brokerbin-to-secure-it-hardware-transac-1156590