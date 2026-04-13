Ondas Inc.: Ondas Receives Initial ~$68 Million Order Under $140 Million Strategic Military Engineering Program

Initial Order Marks First Phase of Multi-Year $140 Million Program, With Significant Additional Revenue Expected from Long-term Maintenance and Expansion Options

Order is for Ondas Subsidiary INDO Earth Moving's Heavy Ground Equipment Designed to be Integrated with Autonomous and AI Capabilities, Transforming Traditional Engineering Equipment into Intelligent, Mission-Integrated Robotic Platforms

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground-based intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced it has received an order valued at approximately $68 million for the delivery of heavy engineering vehicles under the previously announced $140 million strategic procurement program awarded to its subsidiary, INDO Earth Moving Ltd. The order represents the first phase of execution of the multi-year program, with initial deliveries expected in Q4 2026. Additional follow-on orders, including long-term maintenance agreements and fleet expansion, are expected over the coming years.

"This order represents a significant milestone as we begin execution of this large-scale strategic program and expand our role as a prime contractor delivering mission-critical ground systems into active defense programs," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "With the acquisition of INDO, we have added a proven heavy ground equipment engineering platform and are now positioned to deliver these systems at scale while integrating advanced technologies across our broader autonomous systems portfolio. This program reflects the effectiveness of Ondas' operating platform, where acquired technologies are scaled through manufacturing, supply chain, sustainment and go-to-market execution."

"This program enables us to begin deploying ground systems today while creating a clear roadmap toward autonomous and remotely operated capabilities for these platforms," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "By combining INDO's deep expertise in heavy engineering vehicles with Ondas' autonomy architecture, sensors, and mission systems, we are enabling safer and more effective operations in complex environments and advancing integrated capabilities across air and ground domains."

The initial order builds on Ondas' previously announced $140 million multi-year strategic procurement program and covers the delivery of systems, with long-term maintenance and support expected to be procured under separate follow-on orders, representing an additional revenue opportunity over the lifecycle of the program. This milestone further demonstrates Ondas' accelerating momentum across global defense markets and its strategy to expand into multi-domain autonomous systems, integrating aerial platforms, counter-UAS solutions, and ground-based robotics into a unified operational architecture.

The engineering vehicles included in this order are heavy tracked platforms designed for military engineering and combat support missions, operating in complex and demanding environments. What differentiates these systems is their ability to be integrated into Ondas' broader autonomous ecosystem, enabling future capabilities such as remote and autonomous operation, AI-driven mission control, and coordination with aerial ISR and counter-UAS systems, transforming traditional engineering equipment into intelligent, mission-integrated robotic platforms.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com and LinkedIn

For Rotron: www.rotronaero.com and Linkedin

For 4M Defense: www.4-mine.com and LinkedIn

For BIRD: www.birdaero.com and LinkedIn

For World View: www.worldview.space, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital: www.ondascapital.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-receives-initial-68-million-order-under-140-million-strateg-1156899