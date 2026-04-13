5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Appoints Jonathan Siegler to Support Next Phase of Project Financing

Seasoned infrastructure and finance executive brings deep experience in capital structuring and large-scale project execution as 5E advances Fort Cady development and financing initiatives

Appointment follows recent commercial momentum supporting long-term offtake discussions and future project financing initiatives

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Siegler to its Board of Directors. The appointment reflects 5E's continued focus on strengthening governance and execution capabilities as it advances toward project financing and commercialization of its Fort Cady project.

Mr. Siegler is the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Bluescape Energy Partners. He brings significant experience in project finance, capital structuring, capital allocation, infrastructure development, and transaction execution to 5E's Board. As a Managing Director, he has helped lead more than $1.6 billion of investments across 25 major transactions, including greenfield infrastructure development and operational turnarounds.

The Company believes Mr. Siegler's experience will be particularly valuable as 5E advances Fort Cady and prepares for future project debt financing. His appointment follows recent commercial progress, including customer RFPs and early-stage offtake discussions stemming from the Company's March 2026 roadshow. Mr. Siegler will serve as one of Bluescape's designees on the 5E Board, replacing Graham van't Hoff in that designee capacity. Mr. van't Hoff will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and a Director of the Company.

Graham van't Hoff, Chairman of the 5E Board, commented, "We welcome Jonathan to the 5E Board at an important stage in 5E's development. His experience in project finance and executing complex investments will be critical as we advance Fort Cady and move toward the next phase of debt financing."

Mr. Siegler commented, "5E has a compelling opportunity to develop a strategic and sovereign domestic boron project at a time when customers are increasingly focused on secure, U.S.-sourced supply. The recent commercial progress announced by the Company is encouraging, and I believe it creates a strong foundation for the next stage of development. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and management as 5E advances Fort Cady and pursues long-term value creation."

In addition to joining the 5E Board, Mr. Siegler currently serves as a director of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) and EXCO Resources, Inc. (OTC: EXCE). He also serves as a Managing Director and member of the Investment Committee of Bluescape Energy Partners. Prior to Bluescape, Mr. Siegler served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A at TXU Corp., where he helped lead strategic and transaction initiatives, and earlier in his career was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, leading strategy, finance and operations work across industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Siegler served as an officer aboard the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735B). Mr. Siegler holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEAM (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and boron has been included on the U.S. Government's 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to statements regarding our ability to deliver proposals and indicative commercial terms; whether any proposals will result in definitive, bankable contracts; the Company's ability to negotiate and execute definitive offtake agreements on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to access, secure, and maintain project financing or other financing on acceptable terms, or at all; and the expectation that the appointment will enhance the Board and Company's financing capabilities. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-appoints-jonathan-siegler-to-support-next-phase-of-project-1156922