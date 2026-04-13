Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc New Management And Business Focus

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / (OTCID:AURI) Auri Inc, a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company continues to advance its business operations.

The company has formulated a plan, with an initiative, to spin off all its wholly owned tickers. The opportunity presented itself with economic opportunities due to Oil and Gas markets surging. In addition to inground opportunities in Moldova and fracking markets.

The company is working with consultants to add a new CEO who is fluent in Oil and Gas economy, while the current CEO will move on to manage the Art and Entertainment at UITA.

The spin-off sale will add funds to Auri Inc., and the commitment is made to implement those funds in a stock buy-back program.

The Chairman, Edward Vakser and the consultants are planning to visit Moldova to assist the company's Oil and Gas program, as soon as the new CEO and his group is formally seated at Auri Inc.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

Company Description

Auri Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquisitions, energy, and scalable real world opportunities. Backed by an experienced management team with a history of building multimillion dollar businesses, the company is actively expanding its footprint in oil and gas and infrastructure.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EVAP Inc., Auri is developing patent pending technology designed to solve one of the industry's biggest challenges, produced water, by converting saltwater byproducts into high purity steam.

While the company maintains interests in digital assets, intellectual property, and media, its primary focus is now centered on energy driven solutions and long term value creation.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions --activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Ev24903@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

X: AURIstock and/or @AURI_OTC

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information

Edward Vakser C

hairman/CEO

ev24903@gmail.com

2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc-%22auri%22-new-management-and-business-focus-1156929