Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc New Management And Business Focus

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / (OTCID:AURI) Auri Inc, a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company continues to advance its business operations.

The company has formulated a plan, with an initiative, to spin off all its wholly owned tickers. The opportunity presented itself with economic opportunities due to Oil and Gas markets surging. In addition to inground opportunities in Moldova and fracking markets.

The company is working with consultants to add a new CEO who is fluent in Oil and Gas economy, while the current CEO will move on to manage the Art and Entertainment at UITA.

The spin-off sale will add funds to Auri Inc., and the commitment is made to implement those funds in a stock buy-back program.

The Chairman, Edward Vakser and the consultants are planning to visit Moldova to assist the company's Oil and Gas program, as soon as the new CEO and his group is formally seated at Auri Inc.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

Company Description

Auri Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquisitions, energy, and scalable real world opportunities. Backed by an experienced management team with a history of building multimillion dollar businesses, the company is actively expanding its footprint in oil and gas and infrastructure.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EVAP Inc., Auri is developing patent pending technology designed to solve one of the industry's biggest challenges, produced water, by converting saltwater byproducts into high purity steam.

While the company maintains interests in digital assets, intellectual property, and media, its primary focus is now centered on energy driven solutions and long term value creation.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions --activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:
Ev24903@gmail.com
+1 214-418-6940
X: AURIstock and/or @AURI_OTC
Token Website: www.auritoken.io
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information
Edward Vakser C
hairman/CEO
ev24903@gmail.com
2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc-%22auri%22-new-management-and-business-focus-1156929

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.