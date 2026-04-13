Mary Kay: 60+ Years of Empowering Women Around the World Through Direct Sales

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

We Believe In Women Before They Believe In Themselves

Mary Kay Ash built her iconic company on a dream to enrich women's lives around the world. What began in 1963 as a small act of courage has become a timeless beauty brand built on purpose, transforming lives and igniting self-growth. Today, Mary Kay stands as a beacon of women's empowerment, operating in 40 markets worldwide and recognized as one of the world's most beloved consumer brands.

A Business With Purpose At Its Heart

For more than 60 years, the Mary Kay selling opportunity has been at the heart of everything we do. We believe every woman deserves the chance to build something of her own, on her own terms. Through direct selling, we are proud to foster a low-risk pathway to independent entrepreneurship that evolves with the needs of women and consumers at every stage of their lives.

The Mary Kay opportunity empowers women around the world to build their business on their own terms, selling high-quality Mary Kay products, sharing beauty and confidence within their communities, and earning a supplemental income with flexibility. Each Independent Beauty Consultant is a small business owner who turns passion into purpose and purpose into possibility.

When you buy from a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant, you're supporting a local women-led business, and the families and communities that thrive because of it. Mary Kay Ash said it best: "Nothing happens unless somebody sells something." That simple truth still powers everything we do and remains the foundation of our business, guided by the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

A Community Built On Connection

Our community of Independent Beauty Consultants (IBCs) around the world is as diverse as the goals that fuel it. They know that with the Mary Kay opportunity they are "in business for themselves, but not by themselves." We equip them with education, mentorship, and digital tools to meet customers where they are, while keeping the human touch that defines us. Our commitment to their personal and professional growth has changed the trajectory for millions of women who, in turn, have made a profound impact on their families and communities around the world.

A Legacy Of Innovation And Impact

Mary Kay is still family-owned and family-led, a rare distinction in today's world and a reflection of our long-term commitment to building a business that uplifts people, evolves, and delivers lasting value. Purpose infuses everything we do; it's the thread connecting our powerful brand, our legacy and the next generation of IBCs and consumers who seek entrepreneurial opportunities and products that align with their lives and aspirations.

Countless stories underscore the transformative power of what we do and what we offer. Learn more here.

Did You Know:

6.2 million Americans are engaged in direct selling [1] .

73% of direct sellers in the U.S. are women [2] .

In the U.S. direct selling has achieved 34.7 billion in retail sells in 2024 [3] .

30% of Sales Force members who started a Mary Kay Business in 2024 are under the age of 35[4].

Recent Recognition and Impact Data:

#1 Direct Selling Brand of Skincare and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International [5] in 2023, 2024 and again in 2025.

Ranked #8 on Forbes 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand, only direct selling brand in the Top 10.

Ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list.

Ranked #11 in the Women's Wear Daily 2024 Top 100 of Beauty Companies (2025).

Newsweek gave us a Five Stars rating for Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2025 and again in 2026.

Earned The "Large Corporation of the Year" 2026 Award from the Dallas Entrepreneurship Center (DEC) Network State of Entrepreneurship.

1,200+ patents globally held by Mary Kay for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its portfolio, which displays our dedication to innovation.

$230 Million donated in monetary and in-kind donations globally since 1996 to support victims of domestic violence and research on cancers affecting women.

37 grants awarded to young women pursuing STEM dreams.

38 years of work in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, 17 years with the Arbor Day Foundation.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

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[1] 2025 DSEF Growth & Outlook Report.

[2] U.S. Direct Selling Association.

[3] U.S. Direct Selling Association

[4] Source: Mary Kay Inc. 2024 U.S. data.

[5] Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2023 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2022, 2023 and 2024 data.

Mary Kay's Mission is to Enrich Women's Lives.

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-60-years-of-empowering-women-around-the-world-through-d-1156963