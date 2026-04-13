Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with EMEW Clean Technologies Pty Ltd . ("EMEW") to jointly pursue the development and commercialization of integrated process solutions for the extraction and recovery of precious and critical metals from primary and secondary concentrates. RZOLV is advancing a patent-pending, water-based hydrometallurgical platform designed for ores, concentrates, tailings and secondary materials, while EMEW brings more than 30 years of metal-recovery expertise and a suite of proprietary technologies used across precious metals, e-waste, refinery bleed, battery waste, wastewater and other applications. With offices and facilities in Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Dubai, and Mexico, EMEW provides a global base of clients and marketing channels to accelerate this initiative.

The strategic logic behind the partnership is straightforward: RZOLV is intended to complex target metals into solution from difficult feedstocks using its patented non-cyanide, water-based process, while EMEW provides the patented downstream electrowinning process and expertise required to recover high-purity metal products from those solutions. EMEW publicly positions its systems across low-concentration and impurity-bearing streams, including silver recovery at high purity and, in some applications, recovery rates well above 99%. Together, the companies believe they can offer a more complete "feed-to-metal" solution for mining and recycling customers seeking higher onsite value capture, reduced dependence on third-party smelting or conventional refining routes, and a cleaner overall recovery pathway.

"This partnership brings together RZOLV's upstream non-cyanide extraction chemistry and EMEW's downstream high-purity metal recovery systems to create an integrated platform for higher-value, cleaner recovery of precious and critical metals from difficult primary and secondary feedstocks."

For RZOLV, the partnership adds a commercially proven downstream recovery platform that can strengthen its value proposition for concentrate producers, refiners, and recyclers. For EMEW, the relationship introduces a differentiated upstream chemistry platform that may broaden the range of mining and recycling feedstocks that can be processed through its systems.

Based on the terms of the March 30th, 2026 agreement, the companies expect the partnership to focus initially on evaluating opportunities in precious-metal concentrates, doré refining, mining solutions, tailings reprocessing and select secondary feedstocks, including recycling streams where RZOLV's extraction capabilities and EMEW's metal-recovery technologies may be particularly complementary. EMEW's public materials highlight recovery solutions for precious metals, solar panels e-waste and other complex streams, while RZOLV's materials emphasize applicability across concentrates, tailings, conventional leach systems and potential in-situ and secondary-material applications.

Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV states: "RZOLV was never intended to be just a reagent story. To create maximum value for customers, you need a practical route from difficult feedstock to recovered metal. EMEW brings a proven electrowinning platform, decades of operating experience, and an international commercial footprint. Together, we believe we can offer mining and recycling customers a more complete solution that may improve onsite value capture, reduce reliance on third-party smelting and conventional refining, and expand the range of materials that can be processed responsibly."

Ian Ewart, Chief Executive Officer of EMEW states: "EMEW has spent more than three decades developing clean metal-recovery technologies capable of producing high-purity metals from a wide range of process streams. RZOLV brings a compelling upstream hydrometallurgical platform that aligns with where the market is moving: more selective processing, greater onsite recovery, and stronger environmental performance. We see this partnership as a practical opportunity to evaluate and deploy integrated flowsheets for both mining and recycling applications."

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-technology company advancing a new generation of hydrometallurgical chemistry designed to transform how precious and critical metals are recovered from ores, concentrates, and renewables. The Company is developing proprietary, non-cyanide solutions intended to unlock value from complex materials where conventional methods can be limited.

Its flagship technology, RZOLV, is a proprietary, water-based dissolution system designed to achieve strong recovery performance without the toxicity, permitting burden, and legacy liabilities associated with conventional cyanide-based processes. By operating in a broader and more controllable chemical window, RZOLV has the potential to recover precious and critical metals from challenging feedstocks and support a safer, more sustainable path forward for the mining and resource recovery industries. For more information, please visit https://www.rzolv.com.

About EMEW Clean Technologies

EMEW Clean Technologies is an international clean-technology company focused on advanced metal recovery and circular-economy solutions. Active since 1992, EMEW has spent more than 30 years developing and commercializing proprietary electrowinning and complementary recovery technologies used across precious metals, copper, refinery bleed, e-waste, battery waste, industrial wastewater, and other complex process streams. The company has deployed commercial systems globally and maintains an international presence with offices and facilities that support customers across key mining, refining, recycling, and environmental markets. EMEW positions its platform around high-purity metal recovery, refinery optimisation, metal recycling, and sustainable processing solutions, aimed at helping customers convert waste streams into revenue-generating opportunities. For more information, please visit https://emew.com.

Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic partnership between RZOLV and EMEW, the potential development and commercialization of integrated process solutions, the expected benefits of the partnership, and potential future pilot programs, customer opportunities and commercial deployment. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that the parties will continue to collaborate, that technical evaluations and pilot work will proceed as expected, and that market interest and operating conditions will support advancement of the partnership. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including the risk that the partnership does not progress beyond evaluation, that testing or pilot programs do not deliver expected results, that scale-up or integration challenges arise, that customer adoption is slower than expected, and that financing, regulatory, permitting, operating or market conditions change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292045

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.