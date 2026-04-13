David W. Allison, MD: Dr. David W. Allison Brings His Expertise in Breast and Body Surgery to Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Board-certified plastic surgeon expands his practice to serve patients in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA.

PRINCETON, NJ AND PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Dr. David W. Allison, a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 23 years of experience specializing in breast and body surgery, is pleased to announce his addition to the team at Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, a physician-led plastic surgery and aesthetics clinic with a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia region. Dr. Allison now sees patients at the practice's Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA locations, where he continues to offer the personalized, anatomy-driven breast and body surgery care that has defined his practice.

About Dr. David W. Allison

Dr. Allison is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has spent more than two decades performing procedures across the full spectrum of plastic surgery. Over the course of his career, he has performed thousands of procedures ranging from non-invasive aesthetic treatments to complex surgical cases - building a breadth of experience that informs every patient interaction and surgical plan.

His career began with a specialization in breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients - work that shaped his foundational understanding of anatomy, surgical precision, and the kind of compassionate, patient-centered care that extends well beyond the operating room. That reconstructive background gave Dr. Allison an unusually deep familiarity with breast anatomy and the nuanced decision-making that complex breast surgery requires. Over time, his practice expanded to encompass a comprehensive range of aesthetic breast and body procedures, with a consistent emphasis on proportion, balance, and results that feel natural to the patient rather than immediately apparent as surgical.

Dr. Allison is known among patients for a calming and caring bedside manner, and for taking the time to genuinely understand each person's goals before building a surgical plan. He is committed to being present for patients before, during, and after every procedure - an approach that shapes not just the surgical experience but the long-term relationship between surgeon and patient. Dr. Allison describes his approach simply: "I am eager to spend time to listen to your goals, understand your desires and customize a surgical plan for you."

That philosophy is reflected in every aspect of his practice, from the structure of the initial consultation through recovery and beyond.

Breast and Body Procedures Now Available Through Dr. Allison

Dr. Allison's surgical focus centers on breast and body procedures designed to restore proportion, improve comfort, and enhance overall balance - with every plan built around the individual patient's anatomy, lifestyle, and long-term goals. Available services now offered through his practice at Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery include:

Breast surgery - breast augmentation (with options including silicone implants, saline implants, gummy bear implants, and fat transfer breast augmentation), breast lift, breast reduction, and gynecomastia surgery for men, each tailored to improve breast shape, proportion, and symmetry

Body contouring - liposuction, tummy tuck, mini abdominoplasty, arm lift, and buttock lift, targeting areas that have not responded to diet and exercise alone and refining overall body shape and contour

Mommy makeover - a customized combination of breast and body procedures coordinated within a single surgical plan to address the physical changes that commonly follow pregnancy and breastfeeding

Post-weight loss body contouring - tummy tuck, arm lift, and broader body contouring procedures designed to address excess skin and help patients refine their shape following significant weight loss

Specialized procedures - Brazilian butt lift and labiaplasty, each approached with the same emphasis on balanced, natural-looking, and sustainable outcomes

Every surgical plan begins with a thorough consultation in which anatomy is carefully assessed, goals are discussed in detail, and a treatment plan is developed that reflects what is genuinely appropriate for that patient. Dr. Allison's work consistently prioritizes symmetry, natural proportions, and results that integrate with the patient's body and hold up well over time. Patients can follow his work and connect with the practice on Instagram.

A Partnership Grounded in Shared Values

For Dr. Allison, joining Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery represented a natural alignment between his own surgical philosophy and the standards the practice has established over years of patient care. Becker operates under a physician-led model built on anatomy-driven recommendations, honest consultation, and a commitment to long-term outcomes over trending treatments. The practice's emphasis on natural results, patient safety, and transparency mirrors the principles that have guided Dr. Allison's approach throughout his career.

The partnership also expands what patients throughout New Jersey and the Philadelphia area can access within a single trusted surgical environment. Becker's established expertise in facial plastic surgery, combined with Dr. Allison's specialization in breast and body procedures, means patients can now address a broader range of aesthetic goals without leaving a practice they know and trust. For Dr. Allison, that continuity of care - and the ability to serve patients within a team that shares his values - was central to the decision to join.

Serving Patients in Princeton and Philadelphia

Dr. Allison currently accepts new patients at Becker Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery's Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA offices, both of which are fully equipped to support his complete scope of breast and body surgical services. These locations offer convenient access for patients throughout central and southern New Jersey as well as the greater Philadelphia area, making specialized plastic surgery care more accessible without the need for significant travel.

Consultations at both offices are structured to give patients ample time to ask questions, explore their options, and arrive at informed decisions about their care. Dr. Allison's consultations are known for being thorough and candid, reflecting his belief that a well-informed patient is better positioned to achieve the outcome they are hoping for.

Scheduling a Consultation with Dr. Allison

Dr. Allison welcomes new patients at both his Princeton and Philadelphia locations and looks forward to meeting those who are considering breast or body surgery for the first time, as well as those who have been thinking about a procedure for some time and are ready to explore their options in depth. Patients interested in discussing breast augmentation, body contouring, mommy makeover, post-weight loss surgery, or any of his other procedures are encouraged to schedule a consultation through his practice website. Additional information about Dr. Allison's background, surgical philosophy, and available services is available at mdallison.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. David W. Allison

609-831-0805

https://mdallison.com/

SOURCE: David W. Allison, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-david-w.-allison-brings-his-expertise-in-breast-and-body-surgery-1156458