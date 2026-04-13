FINOS / The Linux Foundation: TD Joins FINOS as Platinum Member to Accelerate Open Orchestration and AI Governance in Financial Services

Rajesh Raman joins the FINOS Governing Board as the Bank's membership investment underscores its commitment to innovation and applied AI leadership.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services vertical of the Linux Foundation, today announced that TD Bank Group (TD) has joined as a Platinum Member. The membership expands the Bank's role as a strategic collaborator in the FINOS community, with an initial focus on the Fluxnova open source orchestration platform and industry-wide AI governance .

As part of this Platinum membership, Rajesh Raman, Head of Credit Card and Unsecured Lending at TD, will join the FINOS Governing Board to help guide the strategic direction of the foundation's global initiatives. The announcement, made as FINOS brings its Open Source in Finance Forum (OSFF) to Toronto, underscores the Bank's leadership as a top-tier North American institution, actively helping to shape how open source and AI are adopted safely and at scale.

A "Good Neighbor" Strategy

The decision to join as a Platinum member is rooted in the recognition that open source is already deeply embedded across the financial services industry and is fundamental to the Bank's technology infrastructure. TD aims to act as a "good neighbor" within the community, contributing expertise, governance, operational insight, and AI fluency, while strengthening control, resilience, and optionality across critical infrastructure.

"At TD, we believe open collaboration is key to driving innovation and delivering meaningful value for our clients and the broader financial community," said Raman. "Our membership in FINOS strengthens our commitment to building shared standards, championing AI governance, and advancing core technologies like Fluxnova. By joining forces with leading organizations across the industry, we're excited to contribute to a vibrant ecosystem where transparency, efficiency, and collective progress are the cornerstones of our technology strategy."

Fluxnova and Strategic ROI

A primary catalyst for TD to engage is Fluxnova, a FINOS-hosted open source orchestration platform co-maintained by leading global financial institutions. Fluxnova enables institutions to modernize infrastructure and reduce vendor dependency by providing a neutrally governed, production-grade engine for complex human-driven and increasingly agentic-centric workflows. TD is looking for Fluxnova to support a broad set of enterprise orchestration and workflow capabilities across the organization.

Fluxnova has been on a fast-growing trajectory since its launch in late 2025 , and is a prime example of how FINOS enables firms to mutualize "non-differentiating" but mission-critical capabilities, while effectively gaining control of their technology strategy with immediate tech risk reduction effects. In addition to orchestration, TD plans to collaborate on shared open standards and SDLC controls to support secure, compliant software delivery at scale.

"Sharing what we learn about the fundamentals helps everyone move faster," said Mark Paulsen, Head of the Open Source Program Office at TD. "We collaborate on the core and compete on the edges. As AI becomes a bigger part of day-to-day financial work, it's important that we line up on the basics: how we orchestrate work, how we set controls, and how we govern it. By sharing lessons on the core building blocks of finance, like Fluxnova and standardized controls, we can focus our people and investment on what truly differentiates us: better client experiences and responsible innovation."

Pioneering the AI Frontier with Layer 6

The announcement at OSFF Toronto also reflects the commitment TD has to Canadian innovation and applied AI leadership. A central pillar of the Bank's AI strategy is Layer 6, the Bank's AI research and engineering centre. In highly regulated industries like financial services, TD believes strong governance and shared standards are essential to supporting the responsible development and deployment of AI. By integrating its deep AI expertise into the FINOS ecosystem, TD aims to collaborate with global financial institutions and top technology companies to accelerate the adoption of responsible, transparent, and trustworthy AI-driven systems through shared frameworks, controls, standards, and education.

"We are thrilled to expand our global footprint by welcoming a leader like TD to FINOS," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS. "As financial services continue to manage complex technology stacks, neutral cross-industry collaboration is more important than ever to keep pace with the exponentially growing demand for AI adoption. TD brings not only advanced AI capabilities and leadership, but also a clear focus on translating AI innovation into governed, production-ready solutions. The Bank's engagement in projects like Fluxnova and their collaborative approach to AI governance, including machine-readable controls and real-world implementation patterns, will help the entire community build the secure and interoperable foundations required to propel the industry into the agentic future."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) unites the financial services industry to build open technologies and standards that enhance profitability, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. FINOS is the trusted community designed by regulated industry participants to solve industry-wide challenges and drive operational excellence and financial technology innovation. As part of the Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a neutral, well-governed home for open source collaboration across the industry. With a global community of more than 100 member organizations including major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology firms, FINOS advances open standards and production-grade open source for finance. This work embeds these technologies and standards into the core workflows, platforms, and policies of financial institutions, making them essential to how the industry builds, operates, and evolves. FINOS advocates for a clear focus on measurable ROI from open source adoption. Learn more at www.finos.org .

Media Contact:

Tosha Ellison

Research and Communications, FINOS

tosha.ellison@finos.org

+1 (415) 215 3563

SOURCE: FINOS / The Linux Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/td-joins-finos-as-platinum-member-to-accelerate-open-orchestratio-1156511