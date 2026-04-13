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ACCESS Newswire
13.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Solytics Partners Named Category Leader For AI Governance Solutions By Chartis Risktech

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Recognition reinforces Solytics Partners' leadership as the enterprise control plane for unified AI, model risk, and agentic governance - setting the standard for regulator-ready AI oversight

Solytics Partners, a global leader in AI governance, model risk management, and FCC analytics, has been named a Category Leader in the 2026 Chartis Research RiskTech Quadrant for AI Governance Solutions. This recognition underscores the firm's leadership at a time when financial institutions face increasing regulatory scrutiny alongside rapid adoption of AI, generative AI (GenAI), and agentic systems.

"AI governance is no longer optional and the primary challenge for regulated entities is controlling it at scale across GenAI, agents, and models," said Vikas Tyagi, CEO of Solytics Partners. "Solytics delivers that control through an enterprise control plane that unifies governance, validation, and continuous monitoring of LLMs, agents, and model risk; meeting the highest bar of regulatory and enterprise scrutiny and auditability."

"Solytics Partners has extended its roots in model risk management to create an integrated AI governance solution spanning traditional models, machine learning models, and generative AI and LLM use cases", said Michael Versace, Research Director at Chartis Research

"With capabilities including centralized inventory, risk tiering, lifecycle workflows, validation, continuous monitoring, telemetry-driven controls and automated documentation, the platform addresses the expanding spectrum of AI risks while enabling enterprise-scale governance. This was an important considering in its Category Leader placement in our AI Governance quadrant."

Unified AI Governance Across the Full Lifecycle

Chartis highlighted the breadth and depth of Solytics Partners' AI governance ecosystem, anchored by its flagship platforms, Nimbus Uno and Vault. Nimbus Uno serves as a unified development, execution, and monitoring engine supporting comprehensive lifecycle management across ModelOps, LLMOps, and AgentOps. It enables prompt versioning, evaluation for accuracy, hallucination and bias, real-time observability, human-in-the-loop controls, and integration with leading LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

Vault functions as the governance and compliance control plane, delivering centralized AI and model inventory, automated regulatory reporting, configurable workflows, and full audit trails aligned with SR 11-7, NIST AI RMF, the EU AI Act, OFSI E23, MAS, CBUAE, and other global standards. Nimbus AI Mate further strengthens governance by automating first-line documentation and supporting second-line validation and review workflows aligned with regulatory requirements.

Governing Generative AI and Agentic Systems at Scale

As AI governance expands beyond traditional models to include LLMs, copilots, RAG pipelines, and autonomous agents, Solytics Partners operates at the forefront of enterprise-scale governance. Its platform enables agent registration, autonomy controls, decision boundaries, and full lifecycle oversight. Solytics Partners supports leading financial institutions across North America, the UK, Europe, GCC, and ASEAN with integrated governance, validation, and continuous monitoring aligned with global regulatory frameworks.

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a global RegTech and AI solutions firm helping financial institutions simplify compliance, strengthen risk management, and operationalize AI governance and assurance across the enterprise. Learn more at www.solytics-partners.com.

Contact Information

Deepak Mehta
Investor Relations
deepak.mehta@solytics-partners.com
+1-6468223440

SOURCE: Solytics Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solytics-partners-named-category-leader-for-ai-governance-solutions-1156956

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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