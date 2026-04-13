New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced the winners of its monthly Design Awards for April 2026. The awards spotlight agencies and designers redefining how design shapes identity, storytelling, and user experience across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.

DesignRush Announces the Winners of the Design Awards in Six Categories for April

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Each month, the Design Awards recognize standout creative work that reflects where design is heading, showcasing how strong visual thinking can simplify ideas, strengthen brand storytelling, and shape how audiences interact with products and platforms.

Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners show how design helps brands tell unique stories and build effective experiences.

The winners of the Best Design Awards for April 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Off-Brand for developing a high-performance digital platform for Lando Norris that combines the bustling energy of Formula 1 with modular storytelling, separating on-track results from off-track brand and lifestyle content.

Off-Brand for developing a high-performance digital platform for Lando Norris that combines the bustling energy of Formula 1 with modular storytelling, separating on-track results from off-track brand and lifestyle content. Best Logo Design: Oneway Agency for creating a minimalist identity for DUAL Fitness, reflecting balance, movement, and sustainable progress through simple, controlled forms.

Oneway Agency for creating a minimalist identity for DUAL Fitness, reflecting balance, movement, and sustainable progress through simple, controlled forms. Best Print Design: Daniel Shaskey for crafting Butter Pastry's print identity, putting together heritage-inspired symbolism and refined typography to translate artisanal French baking tradition into a cohesive visual system.

Daniel Shaskey for crafting Butter Pastry's print identity, putting together heritage-inspired symbolism and refined typography to translate artisanal French baking tradition into a cohesive visual system. Best App Design: Eno Inyangete for designing the Amani Gallery mobile app, an intuitive digital experience that structures exhibitions, artists, and artworks into a clean browsing system focused on discovery and storytelling.

Eno Inyangete for designing the Amani Gallery mobile app, an intuitive digital experience that structures exhibitions, artists, and artworks into a clean browsing system focused on discovery and storytelling. Best Packaging Design: Poppy Design for developing Numood's beverage packaging system, using bold fruit visuals, minimal layouts, and subtle brand details to create clarity, shelf impact, and modern appeal.

Poppy Design for developing Numood's beverage packaging system, using bold fruit visuals, minimal layouts, and subtle brand details to create clarity, shelf impact, and modern appeal. Best Video Design: Breakwater Studios Ltd for producing a 10th anniversary showreel that captures a decade of human-centered documentaries through emotional editing, consistent cinematography, and subject-led narrative flow.

Visit DesignRush to explore top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency ranking lists, industry awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush