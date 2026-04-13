Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - KiNRG, Inc., whose focus is to become a leading provider of clean efficient green energy and green hydrogen, today announced that on March 31, 2026, the Company signed a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) with TRINITY Construction Group, Inc., which is a private general contractor based in Herndon, Virginia.

Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "SPA"), the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding capital stock of TRINITY. The aggregate purchase price was $8,200,000, consisting of (i) $1,000,000 in cash, (ii) 4,200,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and (iii) a promissory note in the principal amount of $3,000,000.

The Acquisition closed on April 1, 2026. As a result, TRINITY is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

"The completion of this acquisition represents an important step forward for KiNRG," said Ron Pickett, Chief Executive Officer of KiNRG, Inc. "We believe that integrating TRINITY's infrastructure development capabilities with our energy strategy positions us to pursue opportunities in data center and related markets. TRINITY's experience supporting large-scale mission-critical infrastructure projects enhances our ability to compete in these sectors."

"Together, we can offer creditworthy data center developers fully customized, build-to-suit facilities paired with reliable, long-term energy at a fixed price for the tenants. We believe this is an approach that not only simplifies deployment but also strengthens financing through stable power agreements. This model positions KiNRG to generate both near-term value through construction and sustained, recurring returns from our energy platform. Simply put, this acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy and creates a powerful foundation for long-term growth."

About TRINITY Group Construction, Inc.

TRINITY group construction, Inc is a private general contractor based in Herndon, Virginia. TRINITY Group Construction delivers mission critical data center environments where schedule certainty, system performance, and operational readiness define success. The TRINITY teams specialize in the renovation and fit-out of facilities supporting AI, cloud, and highdensity enterprise workloads, ensuring they are ready for deployment on fixed milestones and perform reliably from day one.

TRINITY's approach prioritizes speed-to-market with control. The company brings deep experience coordinating complex mechanical, electrical, and controls systems within renovation environments, where sequencing, early procurement, and disciplined commissioning are critical to success.

TRINITY has constructed over 3,000,000 square feet of data center-related infrastructure.

About KiNRG, Inc.

KiNRG, Inc. is a reporting company under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not currently listed on a national securities exchange. The Company is focused on developing energy infrastructure solutions, including a concept involving hydrothermal reactor technology and the co-location of high energy-demand users such as data centers and industrial facilities. The Company is in the early stages of developing its business model and intends to evaluate opportunities to deploy such solutions in the United States and potentially other markets.

KiNRG has developed and owns a patented hydrothermal reactor ("HTR") energy concept, which the Company believes has the potential to provide continuous power generation under certain conditions. The Company is evaluating potential deployment scenarios for the HTR, including locations where climate conditions may support evaporative cooling. The Company is also exploring the potential co-location of such systems with high energy-demand users, including data centers although there can be no assurance that it will achieve anticipated performance levels, be successfully deployed, or be commercially viable.

For more information on KiNRG, please visit www.KiNRG.com.

The foregoing description of the SPA and the transactions contemplated thereby is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the SPA, which has been filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of TRINITY Group Construction, Inc., the Company's business strategy, future operations, potential development of energy solutions, and opportunities in the data center and energy markets. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's ability to successfully integrate TRINITY's operations; the ability to realize anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing; risks related to the development, commercialization, and performance of the Company's technologies, including its hydrothermal reactor concept; dependence on key personnel; competition; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. In addition, statements regarding the Company's energy technologies and potential deployment scenarios are inherently uncertain and subject to significant technical, regulatory, and market risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292106

Source: KiNRG, Inc.