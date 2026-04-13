New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - FE International, Inc., the global market leader in middle-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), is pleased to announce the acquisition of MemberLeap, a Michigan-based provider of cloud-based association management software, by Valsoft Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lighthouse Software Group. FE International served as the exclusive M&A advisor to MemberLeap on this transaction.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, MemberLeap provides a proprietary, fully integrated SaaS platform that enables membership organizations to manage their operations end-to-end. The platform covers member databases, dues billing, event management, email marketing, website hosting, e-commerce, online learning, and branded mobile applications. MemberLeap serves nearly 600 active customers across North America, ranging from small local chapters to large national associations, with over 1.3 million members accessing the software.

The global association management software market is valued at approximately $2.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.97 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.45%. Cloud-based AMS adoption continues to accelerate as nonprofits, trade associations, and membership organizations seek integrated platforms to replace fragmented legacy tools. MemberLeap's 25-year track record and deep customer relationships position it well within this expanding market.

FE International managed the sell-side advisory process for MemberLeap, working closely with founder Chris Vieth to identify a buyer aligned with the company's long-term vision for its customers and employees. The firm's experience advising on SaaS transactions across vertical software, membership platforms, and subscription-based businesses was central to structuring a deal that preserved MemberLeap's operational independence while unlocking new growth resources through Valsoft's ecosystem.

"MemberLeap has spent 25 years building a platform that hundreds of associations rely on every day to run their operations. Chris and his team created something genuinely differentiated in this market, with exceptional customer loyalty and a product that covers the full spectrum of association needs. We are proud to have connected MemberLeap with Lighthouse Software Group, a buyer with the long-term orientation and operational support to take the platform to its next stage of growth," said Ken Kubec, Partner at FE International.

Valsoft Corporation, headquartered in Montreal, specializes in acquiring and developing vertical market software businesses across more than 20 industries, with a portfolio of over 150 companies. The company raised $150 million in growth equity in late 2024 to accelerate its portfolio expansion. MemberLeap will join Lighthouse Software Group, one of Valsoft's seven decentralized operating entities, and will continue to operate autonomously with its leadership team and employees remaining in place.

"MemberLeap has built an exceptional product that has become a mission-critical operating system for hundreds of associations," said Shaan Patel, Portfolio Manager at Lighthouse Software Group. "Chris and his team have cultivated deep customer relationships and a platform that organizations genuinely rely on every day. We look forward to investing in the product, supporting the team, and expanding MemberLeap's reach under the Lighthouse umbrella."

"Building MemberLeap over the past 25 years and watching it grow into the platform it is today has been the highlight of my career," said Chris Vieth, Founder and CEO of MemberLeap. "Valsoft and Lighthouse share our commitment to long-term thinking and putting customers first. I am confident that MemberLeap is in the right hands to continue serving the association community for decades to come."

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. FE's team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion. FE International was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024 by the Financial Times and is also a seven-time Inc. 5000 company.

For more information, visit www.feinternational.com

About MemberLeap

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, MemberLeap provides a cloud-based Association Management System (AMS) designed to help nonprofits and membership organizations manage member data, events, communications, websites, billing, and online learning in a single integrated platform. MemberLeap serves nearly 600 organizations across North America. For more information, visit www.memberleap.com

About Valsoft Corporation / Lighthouse Software Group

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. With a portfolio of over 150 companies across more than 20 industries, Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while benefiting from global expertise and shared best practices. Lighthouse Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft, acquires and develops vertical market software companies in the membership and community management space. For more information, visit www.valsoftcorp.com and www.lighthousesoftwaregroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291945

Source: Pinion Partners