New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Giftpack is an AI-powered incentive infrastructure platform helping global enterprises automate gifting, rewards, and engagement across 195+ countries with measurable ROI., will present at the Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14 at Nasdaq in New York City.

Archer Chiang, Founder & CEO will discuss the Company's recent performance and future growth plans.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Giftpack joins a distinguished list of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others. Also included in the event at Nasdaq are key sponsors in the capital markets space, including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel.

"The companies involved with the Centri Capital Conference embody the innovation and diversity shaping today's capital markets," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are excited to welcome them to Nasdaq for investor 1:1 meetings and meaningful exchanges with leaders from across the industry."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri CapitalConference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Giftpack

Giftpack is a global incentive infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to automate and scale gifting, rewards, and engagement programs across 195+ countries.By combining AI-driven decisioning with a globally integrated supply chain, Giftpack helps organizations improve customer retention, employee recognition, and partner engagement with measurable ROI.The company serves clients across fintech, financial services, and global enterprise sectors, transforming traditionally manual and fragmented processes into a scalable operating system.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Source: Centri