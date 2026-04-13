Airship accelerates AI strategy; announces major expansion and enhancements to its AI Agent Fleet to optimize campaigns and cross-channel experiences

At Elevate'26 in Orlando, Airship, the mobile-first customer experience company, announced a major expansion and enhancements to its AI Agent Fleet the world's first grounded, tested, and trained multi-agent fleet designed to drive continuous goal optimization and deliver measurable results. This milestone launch introduces the Campaigns AI Agent, empowering teams to streamline campaign setup, scale production, and accelerate results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260413056637/en/

Airship's AI Agent Fleet is the world's first grounded, tested and trained multi-agent fleet designed to drive continuous goal optimization and deliver measurable results, without requiring developer resources.

The announcement comes as product, marketing, and growth teams struggle to create personalized campaigns and run growth experiments at scale. Airship integrates unified customer data and cross-channel orchestration, enabling teams to navigate their insights and manage campaigns through intuitive, natural-language conversations while enabling continuous, goal-based optimization. Requiring zero developer time, the Airship AI Agent Fleet streamlines workflows to eliminate roadmap delays turning month-long projects into measurable results in just hours.

"Airship is providing the first enterprise-grade platform with multi-agent collaboration, built into the platform automating for scale," said Brett Caine, Chief Executive Officer of Airship. "Our agentic AI is proving value for enterprises today, and driving the next generation of customer experiences. Our first-to-market, purpose-built agent fleet proactively optimizes for your goals, turning AI into a tangible engine for growth. In the coming months, we will continue to accelerate our innovation to ensure our customers stay ahead of the agentic AI curve."

A Fleet of Specialized Agents that Work Together

"Our approach to the Airship AI Agent Fleet was a deliberate move toward a true multi-agent system where specialized agents collaborate to achieve a shared goal," said Mike Herrick, Chief Technology Officer of Airship. "With the addition of the Campaigns AI Agent, we've closed the gap between strategy and execution. This is enterprise-grade infrastructure that automates the heavy lifting of analysis and execution while maintaining an intentional human-in-the-loop model for brand safety and strategic oversight."

Campaigns AI Agent (New) : Automates and accelerates the transition from campaign brief to execution through a streamlined, conversational interface, empowering users to launch and scale sophisticated, brand-compliant cross-channel experiences across app, SMS, push, email, and app web experiences with speed and precision.

: Automates and accelerates the transition from campaign brief to execution through a streamlined, conversational interface, empowering users to launch and scale sophisticated, brand-compliant cross-channel experiences across app, SMS, push, email, and app web experiences with speed and precision. Native Experience AI Agent (Enhanced) : Builds native app and web experiences conversationally from text descriptions or image uploads. It replaces rigid templates with composable layouts, enabling teams to combine forms, surveys, and interactive content on a single screen without writing code. By rendering native UI components at runtime, the agent ensures every interaction automatically adapts to a user's device settings and accessibility needs.

: Builds native app and web experiences conversationally from text descriptions or image uploads. It replaces rigid templates with composable layouts, enabling teams to combine forms, surveys, and interactive content on a single screen without writing code. By rendering native UI components at runtime, the agent ensures every interaction automatically adapts to a user's device settings and accessibility needs. Journeys AI Agent (Enhanced): Product managers and marketers can now create and refine complex, multi-channel journeys via a simple conversational interface. The agent uniquely bridges the gap between sessions, picking up exactly where a user left off to ensure a seamless, persistent experience.

Product managers and marketers can now create and refine complex, multi-channel journeys via a simple conversational interface. The agent uniquely bridges the gap between sessions, picking up exactly where a user left off to ensure a seamless, persistent experience. Recommendations AI Agent : Works from real-time audience data, analyzing customer movement over time to surface "next best action" that match specific conversion goals.

: Works from real-time audience data, analyzing customer movement over time to surface "next best action" that match specific conversion goals. ?? Accessibility AI Agent: Automatically audits and flags fixes in digital experiences to meet critical standards like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and European Accessibility Act.

Automatically audits and flags fixes in digital experiences to meet critical standards like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and European Accessibility Act. Brand Guidelines AI Agent: Acts as a tireless brand steward. It automatically audits every AI-generated draft against a company's unique voice, tone, and visual identity.

Learn more about Airship AI Agent Fleet in this blog post.

Experience the Future of Agentic AI

As a lead sponsor of the Elevate'26, Airship is showcasing exclusive, live demonstrations of these goal-optimized workflows. Attendees can witness firsthand how the Airship AI Agent Fleet interprets business requirements to build high-performing drafts and how the integrated fleet manages a continuous, autonomous loop of testing and improvement.

ABOUT AIRSHIP

Airship is the only mobile-first customer experience platform delivering the first live, purpose-built AI Agent Fleet for CX. For over 15 years, Airship has pioneered mobile innovation-from inventing the first push notification, the first mobile boarding pass, the first live activity, and now the first intelligent agent fleet. Thousands of top global brands trust Airship to deliver unified cross-channel experiences and orchestrated journeys that drive measurable results at scale.

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