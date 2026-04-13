Strategic supply chain capabilities of Acetyls and Engineered Materials businesses demonstrate operational agility

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, today announced several actions highlighting the unique advantages of the Company's globally integrated network, strategically designed to serve the evolving short-term and long-term needs of its customers.

Security of supply has reemerged as a top priority for customers in response to the current conflict in the Middle East. With an integrated value chain connecting both its Acetyls and Engineered Materials businesses, Celanese has the ability to adaptively convert a dedicated supply of methanol and acetic acid into higher value products demanded by its customers, including VAM and POM.

Harnessing these capabilities, Celanese has taken the following operational measures to support its customers' needs:

Successfully restarted the IPH Frankfurt, Germany, VAM unit on an accelerated timeline.

Initiated the commissioning of a new VAE Emulsions reactor in IPH Frankfurt to facilitate cost reduction while also yielding incremental available capacity.

Currently taking steps to accelerate the completion of the turnaround of the POM unit at IPH Frankfurt and subsequent restart of the unit in April.

Successfully pivoted methanol produced by its Fairway Methanol joint venture in Clear Lake, Texas, to support the IPH Frankfurt POM unit after the restart in Q2.

"The actions we are taking are a clear demonstration of the operational strategy we've had in place for years," said Mark Murray, Senior Vice President, Acetyls business. "Current industry conditions highlight the importance of an agile but foundationally strong supply chain during times of industry disruption," noted Murray.

"Developing the capability to address changing industry demands and then quickly translating these insights into action demonstrates the Celanese commitment to our customers as their first-choice materials solutions provider," said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials business. "We want to thank our employees, suppliers and partners for responding to this pressing need to ensure reliability during an unpredictable time. Celanese remains dedicated to meeting our customers' needs reliably and will continue to adjust our global supply networks to respond to ever-evolving circumstances," concluded Elliott.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2025 net sales of $9.5 billion.

Forward Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bill Cunningham

+1 972 443 4730

william.cunningham@celanese.com

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Jamaison Schuler

+1 972 443 4400

media@celanese.com

Media Relations

Asia

Maria Xia

+86 21 3861 9368

maria.xia@celanese.com

Media Relations

Europe

Petra Czugler

+49 69 45009 1206

petra.czugler@celanese.com